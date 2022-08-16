ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
mmanews.com

Video Of 10-Year-Old Boxer’s Cruel Weight Cut Goes Viral

A disturbing video of a 10-year-old American boxer undergoing a brutal weight cut has attracted outrage online. The video, which was shared on Twitter by the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, shows the dehydrated young fighter inside a weight-cutting suit. Off screen, a man is heard offering callous encouragement for the boy to remain in the suit, despite his pleas for the procedure to end.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johny Hendricks
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Geoff Neal
Person
Bryan Barberena
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Santiago Ponzinibbio
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Robbie Lawler
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Wows With Spectacular Flying Knee KO

Featherweight fighter Dmitry Nikulnikov landed a nasty flying knee that sent his opponent Pavel Sosedkov unconscious. Nikulnikov faced Sosedkov on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both 145lbers were looking to continue their winning ways after earning victories in their previous fights. Following a close...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Demetrious Johnson Says Khabib Was Bound To Lose Eventually

Demetrious Johnson says that 29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov was bound to meet his match eventually, had he not retired so young. Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of his headlining rematch against Adriano Moraes on ONE on Prime Video 1, DJ shared his thoughts on undefeated fighters. He tells Helwani:. “The more...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn#Lawler Ponzinibbio#Octagon#Strikeforce
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
mmanews.com

Rockhold Slams UFC For Associating With “Degenerate” Nelk Boys

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is not a fan of the promotion’s recent association with a popular online group. In the past few months, YouTube group the Nelk Boys — or the “degenerates,” as they’re known in the Rockhold household — consisting of Kyle Forgeard, SteveWillDoIt, Jesse Sebastiani, Lucas Gasparini, and Salim The Dream, have had an increasing presence in the UFC.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Teases “Big-Name Opponent” For October Return

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he’s got a “big-name opponent” in his sights for a potential October return to the ring. It’s been nearly eight months since polarizing combat sports figure Paul last entered the squared circle. Having bested former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in 2021, “The Problem Child” hoped to add the name of a pro-boxer to his record this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
mmanews.com

Alberto El Patrón Files Lawsuit Against Combate Global

Professional wrestler and MMA fighter Alberto Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against Combate Global claiming he’s owed money from a 2019 bout for the promotion. Known under the monikers Alberto Del Rio and Alberto El Patrón during his successful career as a pro wrestler, Rodriguez has also periodically competed in MMA dating back to 2001. The 45-year-old last fought when he headlined Combate 51 against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight, UFC determining date

SALT LAKE CITY – Gilbert Burns says a fight with Jorge Masvidal has been verbally agreed upon, it’s just a matter of UFC locking in an appropriate date. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has been asking for the matchup for the past several months, and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has expressed interest as well, if he couldn’t get his top-priority pairing with Conor McGregor next.
UFC
mmanews.com

Johnson: Usman & Fighters Should Stop Whining About USADA

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has backed USADA following Kamaru Usman‘s criticism of how the organization operates. Since 2015, the MMA leader has maintained a partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was implemented to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. In testing for banned substances, USADA demands that athletes are available at any and all times.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent In Just 10 Seconds

Bantamweight MMA fighter Valmir Galiev finished his opponent, Ivan Parshikov, just seconds after touching gloves at RCC: Intro 22. Galiev and Parshikov battled on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both fighters are young up-and-comers in the bantamweight division. Galiev didn’t take long to impose...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy