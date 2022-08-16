Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What happens if Leon Edwards upsets Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 278 card in Salt Lake City. Does the champion or challenger have more pressure heading into the championship bout?. On an all-new, super-sized edition of Heck of a...
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal “would get abused” by the top middleweights in the UFC
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal ‘would get abused’ by the top middleweights in the UFC. Rockhold, (16-5 MMA) is preparing to get in the Octagon for a middleweight bout with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
mmanews.com
Video Of 10-Year-Old Boxer’s Cruel Weight Cut Goes Viral
A disturbing video of a 10-year-old American boxer undergoing a brutal weight cut has attracted outrage online. The video, which was shared on Twitter by the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, shows the dehydrated young fighter inside a weight-cutting suit. Off screen, a man is heard offering callous encouragement for the boy to remain in the suit, despite his pleas for the procedure to end.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Wows With Spectacular Flying Knee KO
Featherweight fighter Dmitry Nikulnikov landed a nasty flying knee that sent his opponent Pavel Sosedkov unconscious. Nikulnikov faced Sosedkov on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both 145lbers were looking to continue their winning ways after earning victories in their previous fights. Following a close...
MMAmania.com
UFC snubs Luke Rockhold, won’t upload media day video after former champ dumps on Dana White, MMA pay
Luke Rockhold has nothing to lose, except a few more brain cells, according to this scouting report. That’s why the former middleweight champion is speaking his mind ahead of the UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
mmanews.com
Demetrious Johnson Says Khabib Was Bound To Lose Eventually
Demetrious Johnson says that 29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov was bound to meet his match eventually, had he not retired so young. Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of his headlining rematch against Adriano Moraes on ONE on Prime Video 1, DJ shared his thoughts on undefeated fighters. He tells Helwani:. “The more...
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Kamaru Usman vows to “stop” Leon Edwards at UFC 278 to prove he’s pound-for-pound best
Kamaru Usman is confident he will prove to Leon Edwards and everyone else that he is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC on Saturday. Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 278 as he rematches Edwards. Ahead of the fight, Edwards has been vocal in saying Usman isn’t as good as people say he is.
Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
mmanews.com
Rockhold Slams UFC For Associating With “Degenerate” Nelk Boys
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is not a fan of the promotion’s recent association with a popular online group. In the past few months, YouTube group the Nelk Boys — or the “degenerates,” as they’re known in the Rockhold household — consisting of Kyle Forgeard, SteveWillDoIt, Jesse Sebastiani, Lucas Gasparini, and Salim The Dream, have had an increasing presence in the UFC.
mmanews.com
Jake Paul Teases “Big-Name Opponent” For October Return
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he’s got a “big-name opponent” in his sights for a potential October return to the ring. It’s been nearly eight months since polarizing combat sports figure Paul last entered the squared circle. Having bested former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in 2021, “The Problem Child” hoped to add the name of a pro-boxer to his record this year.
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
mmanews.com
Alberto El Patrón Files Lawsuit Against Combate Global
Professional wrestler and MMA fighter Alberto Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against Combate Global claiming he’s owed money from a 2019 bout for the promotion. Known under the monikers Alberto Del Rio and Alberto El Patrón during his successful career as a pro wrestler, Rodriguez has also periodically competed in MMA dating back to 2001. The 45-year-old last fought when he headlined Combate 51 against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.
Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight, UFC determining date
SALT LAKE CITY – Gilbert Burns says a fight with Jorge Masvidal has been verbally agreed upon, it’s just a matter of UFC locking in an appropriate date. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has been asking for the matchup for the past several months, and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has expressed interest as well, if he couldn’t get his top-priority pairing with Conor McGregor next.
mmanews.com
Johnson: Usman & Fighters Should Stop Whining About USADA
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has backed USADA following Kamaru Usman‘s criticism of how the organization operates. Since 2015, the MMA leader has maintained a partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was implemented to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. In testing for banned substances, USADA demands that athletes are available at any and all times.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent In Just 10 Seconds
Bantamweight MMA fighter Valmir Galiev finished his opponent, Ivan Parshikov, just seconds after touching gloves at RCC: Intro 22. Galiev and Parshikov battled on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both fighters are young up-and-comers in the bantamweight division. Galiev didn’t take long to impose...
