Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO