Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
Autoweek.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
2023 GMC Canyon Revealed With Turbo Engine And Hardcore AT4X Off-Roader
Powered by a 310-horsepower, 430-lb-ft turbocharged four-cylinder. First-in-class technologies include a head-up display and underbody cameras. Just weeks after the new Chevrolet Colorado was revealed, its corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon, has also been introduced to the world. For the first time ever, the GMC introduces a rough new AT4X off-roader to the Canyon nameplate, which leads the brand to call this 'the official vehicle of nowhere.'
Dodge is discontinuing muscle cars Charger and Challenger
Dodge plans to stop making its Charger and Challenger sedans in 2023, as electric vehicles supplant the fabled muscle cars. Parent company Stellantis said Monday that it will halt production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger in December 2023. To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge's lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a "Last Call" plaque under the hood.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Arrives With New ZR2 Bison And Upgraded Duramax Diesel
Earlier this year, Chevrolet introduced the Silverado 1500 ZR2. While the rest of the range is quite good, the ZR2 received a lukewarm reception because of its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine and recommended retail price. Chevy charges $70,195 for the ZR2, which makes it $360 more expensive than the famous F-150 Raptor. When you compare the two, the Ford comes out on top.
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
Truth About Cars
Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion
In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
gmauthority.com
GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque
GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
BMW Invents Manual Gearbox That Makes Money Shifting A Problem Of The Past
As the age of electrification draws near, both the manual and the automatic gearbox are soon to be relegated to the annals of history. Thankfully, we're still at least a decade away from the true death of combustion, and that means more time to explore the joys of a manual gearbox. And even when ICE is history, companies like Toyota and Lexus want us to feel the fun of shifting gears in an EV.
At $1,807, the Honda Navi is the perfect starter motorcycle for a beginner
The Navi weighs 236 pounds. Dan CarneyBy employing a continuously variable transmission, it requires no shifting. Here's what it's like to ride.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
Top Speed
It’s the End of an Era As Dodge Sends Off the Charger and Challenger in Style
Dodge Speed Week is underway and (some) MOPAR fans are enthusiastically awaiting the unveiling of the first EV Muscle car from Dodge. On the fourth day of the event (August 16), Dodge is unveiling an epic send-off for the Challenger and Charger models. The Charger and Challenger Hellcat models as we know them are nearing the need of their life cycle and with this, Dodge celebrates the two iconic nameplates with heritage colors, for the 2023 model year. The new exterior shades are an expansion of the Jailbreak package and bring back some of the most iconic MOPAR colors from the past.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit?
Have you ever wondered why cars are designed to go over the speed limit? There are several reasons for this. The post Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Acura Will Bring Back the ZDX Name for Its First EV
Acura has announced that its first electric vehicle will be named ZDX. It’s a joint venture with General Motors and powered by Ultium batteries. The Acura ZDX features styling cues from the Precision EV concept. Acura is on a revival kick as of late, resurrecting the cherished Integra title...
Top Speed
Brabus Just Proved that Aftermarket Tuners Aren’t Ready for EVs
We live in a world where EVs are taking over, and just like with the rest of the world, the tuners will have to do some serious changes if they want to stay relevant. With no V-8 or inline-six engines to modify, they will have to adapt to the current reality. Brabus is one of the first tuners to offer improvements for electric cars, and while right now it didn’t find a solution to improve the power output of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it did manage to improve the car’s range a little.
