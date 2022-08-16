ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 GMC Canyon Revealed With Turbo Engine And Hardcore AT4X Off-Roader

Powered by a 310-horsepower, 430-lb-ft turbocharged four-cylinder. First-in-class technologies include a head-up display and underbody cameras. Just weeks after the new Chevrolet Colorado was revealed, its corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon, has also been introduced to the world. For the first time ever, the GMC introduces a rough new AT4X off-roader to the Canyon nameplate, which leads the brand to call this 'the official vehicle of nowhere.'
CARS
CBS News

Dodge is discontinuing muscle cars Charger and Challenger

Dodge plans to stop making its Charger and Challenger sedans in 2023, as electric vehicles supplant the fabled muscle cars. Parent company Stellantis said Monday that it will halt production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger in December 2023. To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge's lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a "Last Call" plaque under the hood.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Arrives With New ZR2 Bison And Upgraded Duramax Diesel

Earlier this year, Chevrolet introduced the Silverado 1500 ZR2. While the rest of the range is quite good, the ZR2 received a lukewarm reception because of its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine and recommended retail price. Chevy charges $70,195 for the ZR2, which makes it $360 more expensive than the famous F-150 Raptor. When you compare the two, the Ford comes out on top.
CARS
Motorious

Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat

This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion

In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque

GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Invents Manual Gearbox That Makes Money Shifting A Problem Of The Past

As the age of electrification draws near, both the manual and the automatic gearbox are soon to be relegated to the annals of history. Thankfully, we're still at least a decade away from the true death of combustion, and that means more time to explore the joys of a manual gearbox. And even when ICE is history, companies like Toyota and Lexus want us to feel the fun of shifting gears in an EV.
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
Motor1.com

First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
CARS
Top Speed

It’s the End of an Era As Dodge Sends Off the Charger and Challenger in Style

Dodge Speed Week is underway and (some) MOPAR fans are enthusiastically awaiting the unveiling of the first EV Muscle car from Dodge. On the fourth day of the event (August 16), Dodge is unveiling an epic send-off for the Challenger and Charger models. The Charger and Challenger Hellcat models as we know them are nearing the need of their life cycle and with this, Dodge celebrates the two iconic nameplates with heritage colors, for the 2023 model year. The new exterior shades are an expansion of the Jailbreak package and bring back some of the most iconic MOPAR colors from the past.
CARS
insideevs.com

Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain

Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
BICYCLES
CNET

DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today

The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
SHOPPING
CAR AND DRIVER

Acura Will Bring Back the ZDX Name for Its First EV

Acura has announced that its first electric vehicle will be named ZDX. It’s a joint venture with General Motors and powered by Ultium batteries. The Acura ZDX features styling cues from the Precision EV concept. Acura is on a revival kick as of late, resurrecting the cherished Integra title...
CARS
Top Speed

Brabus Just Proved that Aftermarket Tuners Aren’t Ready for EVs

We live in a world where EVs are taking over, and just like with the rest of the world, the tuners will have to do some serious changes if they want to stay relevant. With no V-8 or inline-six engines to modify, they will have to adapt to the current reality. Brabus is one of the first tuners to offer improvements for electric cars, and while right now it didn’t find a solution to improve the power output of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it did manage to improve the car’s range a little.
CARS

