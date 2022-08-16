Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon
If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival
Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
Cbus Soul Fest celebrates Black culture at Bicentennial Park, Columbus Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two events will kick off the first Cbus Soul Fest this Saturday, celebrating Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park and the Columbus Commons. The Cbus Soul Fest will kick off at Bicentennial Park at 11 a.m., with food from local vendors, local businesses, organizations and a slew of live […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
columbusunderground.com
Mega Weekend: Food Truck Festival, CBUS Soul, Neon Moon, CrestFest, Highlight the Weekend
Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Pools are closing soon, summer is winding down, but there’s still plenty of outdoor fun. It’s a big weekend for festivals and food! Tickets are selling fast for the Coffee ColLab event. Tickets for the Columbus Coffee Festival are also on sale (with some sessions sold out!).
Try this Hilltop hidden gem
👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
myfox28columbus.com
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location
A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summer
Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more information.
myfox28columbus.com
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
Football Friday Nite preseason show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19. To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more. You can watch the […]
iheart.com
Hilliard teenager up for best Mullet in America
The mullet - the incredible mullet; has been glorified and vilified for decades. I believe Morgan Wallen made it cool again, but this kid from Hilliard has taken it to a whole new level. Fisher Monds, a teenager in Hilliard, is a finalist in the “USA Mullet Champ Teen Division.”...
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
Comments / 0