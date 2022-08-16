Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation in Germany could hit a 70-year high of 10% amid Russia's natural-gas squeeze, German central bank chief says
Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2023 while inflation rose to a 40-year-high of 7.5% in July.
China cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.
New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake amid shortfall
Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand will make temporary changes to immigration rules, a minister said on Sunday, aiming to lure 12,000 workers over the next year with a working holiday scheme designed to fill labour gaps as businesses scramble to find staff.
Comments / 0