Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death
Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death. Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors. The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As...
'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote
The first live results show of this season of "America's Got Talent" saw Drake Milligan learn his fate and a shocking result that upset Simon Cowell.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
Drake Milligan has a new fan, and his name is Simon Cowell. On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the country singer won over the crowd and judges after he performed his original song "Kiss Goodbye All Night." Dubbing Milligan "the best performance of the night," Cowell told the...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details
Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Leaves Fans Stunned Over Bizarre Pants Act
Unbelievably, we’ve already reached the live rounds of America’s Got Talent. That means that, following some extremely difficult decisions, some of the season’s best acts are about to head home. However, a day later, one bizarre pants act has fans wondering how the contestant even made it past the auditions.
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
LONDON (AP) — Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family said. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.” Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Says He ‘Felt the Pressure’ During Live Show Performance
There’s no hotter country singer right now than Drake Milligan, the first selected finalist for America’s Got Talent. And yes, this young Texan was nervous before he stepped to the national stage this week to perform live. As the judges said, Milligan is a talented singer/songwriter. He’s charismatic...
‘America's Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Maddie Hopes Singing Through Her Pain Will Help Her Make the Finale
Madison Taylor Baez made quite the impression on the second night of auditions for season 17 of America’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell discovered her singing in the audience. The way it works is that when the show takes a break, the audience warmer goes around and gives a variety of people the opportunity to sing.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Speaks Out About Youngest Contestant’s Emotional Performance
“America’s Got Talent” is currently in their live shows for this season, and it has been a season packed with talent. From a record six golden buzzer auditions to a new live show setup, the show has had a crazy season. Judge Howdie Mandel reacted to this season’s youngest contestant’s emotional performance.
Why AGT's Freckled Zelda Hopes She Was A Hit With Stranger Things Fans, Plus Thoughts On Simon Cowell's Critiques
Freckled Zelda went full NeverEnding Story on America's Got Talent, and she has some thoughts on what Simon Cowell had to say about it.
