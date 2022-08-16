UPDATE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), soundly defeated in her primary against a Trump-backed challenger, said that “now the real work begins,” as she vowed to prevent the former president from returning to the presidency. As pundits weighed the possibility that Cheney would wage a 2024 presidential run, she used her concession speech to reinforce how she chose principle over party, delivering a stinging rebuke of Trump and Republicans who support him. She also warned that Trump continues to stoke violent threats. “Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote,” she said. “I could easily have done the same...

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO