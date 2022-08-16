Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Cheney to battle Trump, may run for U.S. presidency
JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Liz Cheney's primary defeat tells us about Wyoming, Trump and her next political move
The results are now official in one of the most watched congressional primary elections in recent memory. Conservative challenger Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed candidate in the race soundly defeated Trump-hating Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat. In a state that President Trump won...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Liz Cheney Vows To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Keep Donald Trump From “Anywhere Near The Oval Office” As She Concedes Wyoming Primary Race — Update
UPDATE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), soundly defeated in her primary against a Trump-backed challenger, said that “now the real work begins,” as she vowed to prevent the former president from returning to the presidency. As pundits weighed the possibility that Cheney would wage a 2024 presidential run, she used her concession speech to reinforce how she chose principle over party, delivering a stinging rebuke of Trump and Republicans who support him. She also warned that Trump continues to stoke violent threats. “Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote,” she said. “I could easily have done the same...
There Are No Good Options in Liz Cheney's Primary
As primary election season begins to wrap up, only Alaska and Wyoming hold elections today. Alaskans, in the first test of their new open primary system, will decide whether to renominate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski as well as whether to choose former Gov. Sarah Palin to be the next representative for the state's only seat in the House of Representatives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California voters don't want Biden or Trump to run in 2024, poll shows
Among the state's Democrats, Gov. Gavin Newsom has the edge over Vice President Kamala Harris to be President Biden's successor in 2024.
Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a recent...
Liz Cheney Loses to Trump-Endorsed Primary Challenger Harriet Hageman
As expected, Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated tonight in the Republican primary for Wyoming's sole U.S. House seat, by a considerable margin. Despite solid conservative credentials and name recognition as the daughter of a former vice president, Cheney was opposed by a solid majority of her party due to her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Attorney Harriet Hageman will be the party's nominee in November—and given the state's partisan lean, she'll almost certainly win.
Comments / 0