WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
WLWT 5
Police: Nurse's aide accused of stealing retirement home resident's credit cards
CINCINNATI — A nurse's aide has been arrested after police said she stole a retirement home resident's credit cards and made several transactions. Delhi police said the family of an elderly woman called them Monday about the potential theft of a credit card. Police said the family of an...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
WLWT 5
2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
$10 million bond set for Butler Twp. shooting suspect in first Ohio court appearance
VANDALIA — The man accused of shooting and killing four people in Butler Twp. made his first court appearance in Ohio this morning. News Center 7 was in court today when a Vandalia Municipal Court judge set Stephen Marlow’s bond at $10 million. Marlow, 39, was represented by...
State police asking for public’s assistance in investigation of Indiana man’s death
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville, Indiana man was found dead early Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police detectives responded to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased male, according to police. When officers arrived,...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 8-month-old child
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 8-month old child. The sheriff's office said that deputies were called about 8:57 a.m. Thursday to 5240 Embassy Place on the report of an unresponsive infant. Deputies arrived and deputies "performed life-saving measures" on the...
UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 8-month-old infant found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant. Katrell Smith, of Dayton, was identified Friday as the infant who died Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
dayton247now.com
Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
