Warren County, OH

dayton247now.com

Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
VANDALIA, OH
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
RICHMOND, IN

