DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO