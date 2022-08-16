Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Dayton Homearama 2022 aims to tackle accessibility struggles in the region
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Homearama 2022 is fast approaching. This year’s event is armed with its largest showing to date, covering a variety of home types, costs and locations, reducing barriers for potential homebuyers in the region. The annual event, hosted by Home Builders Association (HBA) of...
dayton247now.com
Community mental health clinic to open in Miami County
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at its new campus in Troy on Wednesday, August 24. The new campus will be located at 2 East West Street in Troy. The public is invited to tour the facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered.
dayton247now.com
Safety precautions as the Darke County Fair begins on Friday, August 19
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- To prepare for the Darke County Fair, which opens on August 19, 10 public service groups met on Thursday to promote safety for all fairgoers. Ride inspections have already started, and the Health Department is present on the fairground every day, to make sure all food vendors are operating correctly.
dayton247now.com
Local non-profit dedicated to substance abuse recovery reaches 5,000 patient milestone
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Since opening its doors in October 2019, OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization devoted to the complete and long-term recovery of persons with substance use disorders, has assisted over 5,000 different patients. "We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
dayton247now.com
Mobile plate readers go live in Dayton Police cruisers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Automated License Plate Readers in all 120 Dayton Police cruisers are now live. It’s something the President of the NAACP, Dr. Derrick Foward is on board with. “Yes, as long as it’s being used responsibly and it’s not targeting minority groups," said Dr. Foward....
dayton247now.com
Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes over 25 farm animals from Jefferson Township home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 3 horses, 19 sheep, 2 emus and 2 geese from a neglectful situation in a Jefferson Township home. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department issued a search warrant on a...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new Ohio moms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Ohio Medicaid's extended coverage for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. CMS estimates about 21,000 Ohio women will be eligible for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Dayton area preschools donate $3,581 to childhood cancer research by selling lemonade
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - When life gives you lemons, donate the profits of your lemonade to charity. That's exactly what the students at Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville did. Over the summer, each preschool hosted an Alex’s Lemonade Stand every Friday of Summer Adventure Club to...
dayton247now.com
Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
dayton247now.com
Staffing shortages continue to impact local school districts
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the start of the school year and staffing continues to be a problem with local schools. “We’re hoping to still hire some more to cover what we need to cover right now, it’s very difficult to hire someone who’s willing to work part time hours,” said Todd Silverthorn, Transportation Supervisor of Kettering City Schools.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Convention Center Renovation Launch held on Tuesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton area dignitaries and business leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of the the Dayton Convention Center renovation project on Tuesday, August 16. The event marks the beginning of the transformational and innovative improvements needed to bring additional economic opportunities to the Miami Valley. "This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Dayton's Ronald McDonald House broke ground on new facility Wednesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Ronald McDonald House broke ground on their new facility that will now house up to 42 families. Erhardt and Kili Preitauer, co-chairs for the capital campaign for the new Ronald McDonald House, say this means a lot to them, as Erhardt's family stayed in a Ronald McDonald House for a year during his childhood.
dayton247now.com
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
dayton247now.com
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton hosting Keys of Life Dueling Piano Event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will hold its first Keys of Life dueling piano performance with the Cleveland Keys at Carillon Historical Park. The Cleveland Keys will perform during an adult-oriented evening of music, food, drink, raffles, and...
dayton247now.com
Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
dayton247now.com
County, Township celebrate opening of roundabout at Mad River, Alex Bell intersection
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- County and township officials on Wednesday celebrated the recent opening of the Mad River/Alex Bell Road roundabout. Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said traffic volume has been an issue at this intersection for decades and residents had historically pushed back against a traffic signal there.
dayton247now.com
"Becoming Dayton's Community Foundation" to re-air
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Bravo! WRGT ABC 22 will air an encore showing of The Dayton Foundation’s 30-minute television special, “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation.”. The show explores the roots of The Dayton Foundation, chronicling its start with an initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until present day, with the Foundation encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and organizations and ranking second in number of funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.
dayton247now.com
How the new Inflation Reduction Act could impact Ohioans
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- From tax credits and discounts on everything, from electric cars to solar energy, to cheaper prescription medications and health care, the mammoth, $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law, covers a lot of ground. But will it reduce current inflation? Economic Professor at Cedarville University,...
dayton247now.com
Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
Comments / 0