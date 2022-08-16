Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new Ohio moms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Ohio Medicaid's extended coverage for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. CMS estimates about 21,000 Ohio women will be eligible for the...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol asking for your vote for 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping its cruisers are voted the best looking in the nation, and they want your help to win. OSHP has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. The Patrol is asking for your vote, through August 25.
dayton247now.com
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
dayton247now.com
How the new Inflation Reduction Act could impact Ohioans
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- From tax credits and discounts on everything, from electric cars to solar energy, to cheaper prescription medications and health care, the mammoth, $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law, covers a lot of ground. But will it reduce current inflation? Economic Professor at Cedarville University,...
Comments / 0