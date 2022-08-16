DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We've had great weather across the Miami Valley for these past few days, but climbing temps and eventually rain will be moving in. We will end the work week with the warmest temps of the week so far, but rain will be arriving by the weekend! Friday morning will start off mild and in the lower 60s, but plan on middle 80s by Friday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can't be ruled out.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO