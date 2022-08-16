Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Moeller Brew Barn opens location in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new brewery and eatery has opened in Dayton's Water Street District. The Moeller Brew Barn is a new taproom and beer garden, and right across from Day Air Ballpark. The business brews its own craft beer on-site, 32 of them, and has a full kitchen...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn's sweet corn festival expecting large crowds
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fairborn's 40th annual Sweet Corn Festival is being held at Community Park this weekend. The festival is taking place at 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. Approximately 130 handmade arts and...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library hosts Gem City Black Business Expo
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting a Gem City Black Business Expo in Cooper Park. Tae Winston, the event’s coordinator, will bring together a collection of Gem City’s Black business owners, including a variety of food truck and retail vendors. Community resource partners will also be present, providing support and advice for Black business owners.
dayton247now.com
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
We Will Yacht You rock tribute happening tonight
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Jeff Stevens from the Mix Morning Show 107.7 talks about his 'We Will Yacht You' rock tribute happening tonight. Steven's own band, Stranger, will be performing at the Fraze Pavilion tonight at 8PM, along side celebrities such as Bill Champlin from the band Chicago and Franke Previte from the brand Franke and the Knockouts.
dayton247now.com
Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes over 25 farm animals from Jefferson Township home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 3 horses, 19 sheep, 2 emus and 2 geese from a neglectful situation in a Jefferson Township home. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department issued a search warrant on a...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
dayton247now.com
Safety precautions as the Darke County Fair begins on Friday, August 19
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- To prepare for the Darke County Fair, which opens on August 19, 10 public service groups met on Thursday to promote safety for all fairgoers. Ride inspections have already started, and the Health Department is present on the fairground every day, to make sure all food vendors are operating correctly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Move in day for students at University of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at University of Dayton are stepping into their new homes at least for the new school year. Move in day began on Friday. The university is expecting to maintain record enrollment projecting around 12,000 students. These strong numbers are also led by increased interest from...
dayton247now.com
Increasing temperatures and storm chances this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We've had great weather across the Miami Valley for these past few days, but climbing temps and eventually rain will be moving in. We will end the work week with the warmest temps of the week so far, but rain will be arriving by the weekend! Friday morning will start off mild and in the lower 60s, but plan on middle 80s by Friday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can't be ruled out.
dayton247now.com
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 1: Wayne vs. Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch the Wayne Warriors take on the Fairfield Indians live, right here. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/e_vIhPGyQ4/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 8-month-old child
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 8-month old child. The sheriff's office said that deputies were called about 8:57 a.m. Thursday to 5240 Embassy Place on the report of an unresponsive infant. Deputies arrived and deputies "performed life-saving measures" on the...
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
dayton247now.com
Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
dayton247now.com
Man accused of Butler Township quadruple murder held on $10 million bond
Stephen Marlow, who is accused of murdering four people Aug. 5 at two houses in Butler Township, is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond. Marlow was arrested Aug. 6 in Kansas after Butler Township Police say he shot and killed four people on Hardwicke Place.
Comments / 0