Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Moeller Brew Barn opens location in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new brewery and eatery has opened in Dayton's Water Street District. The Moeller Brew Barn is a new taproom and beer garden, and right across from Day Air Ballpark. The business brews its own craft beer on-site, 32 of them, and has a full kitchen...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fairborn's sweet corn festival expecting large crowds

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fairborn's 40th annual Sweet Corn Festival is being held at Community Park this weekend. The festival is taking place at 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. Approximately 130 handmade arts and...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library hosts Gem City Black Business Expo

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting a Gem City Black Business Expo in Cooper Park. Tae Winston, the event’s coordinator, will bring together a collection of Gem City’s Black business owners, including a variety of food truck and retail vendors. Community resource partners will also be present, providing support and advice for Black business owners.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

We Will Yacht You rock tribute happening tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Jeff Stevens from the Mix Morning Show 107.7 talks about his 'We Will Yacht You' rock tribute happening tonight. Steven's own band, Stranger, will be performing at the Fraze Pavilion tonight at 8PM, along side celebrities such as Bill Champlin from the band Chicago and Franke Previte from the brand Franke and the Knockouts.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Safety precautions as the Darke County Fair begins on Friday, August 19

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- To prepare for the Darke County Fair, which opens on August 19, 10 public service groups met on Thursday to promote safety for all fairgoers. Ride inspections have already started, and the Health Department is present on the fairground every day, to make sure all food vendors are operating correctly.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Move in day for students at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at University of Dayton are stepping into their new homes at least for the new school year. Move in day began on Friday. The university is expecting to maintain record enrollment projecting around 12,000 students. These strong numbers are also led by increased interest from...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Increasing temperatures and storm chances this weekend

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We've had great weather across the Miami Valley for these past few days, but climbing temps and eventually rain will be moving in. We will end the work week with the warmest temps of the week so far, but rain will be arriving by the weekend! Friday morning will start off mild and in the lower 60s, but plan on middle 80s by Friday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can't be ruled out.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
RICHMOND, IN

