The Associated Press

Asian shares rise on optimism about US, China economies

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth. Benchmarks rose in morning trading in Japan, China and Australia, although shares dipped slightly in South Korea. Analysts warned major risks remain, such as surging cases of COVID-19 in some countries in Asia, worries about global inflation and China’s policies to curb infections. “Expectations of economic growth in China and the U.S. will likely remain key to gauging recession fears. China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy is still an important headwind for global growth,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.8% in morning trading to 29,101.33. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,109.50. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,521.84. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5% to 19,932.34, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,284.14.
Reuters

Greenback gains, Aussie tumbles after weak Chinese data

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near two-month highs against the greenback on Monday due to dissappointing data from China, a key trading partner, while the Chinese yuan weakened after a surprise cut in interest rates.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher, echoing Wall Street rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday after a rebound on Wall Street, despite regional investor risks reflected in negative economic data out of China. The benchmark in Tokyo was little changed, erasing earlier gains, but indexes in South Korea, Australia and China gained in morning trading. Falling...
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes.Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Wednesday after notes from the Fed's July 26-27 board meeting showed members thought inflation still is “unacceptably high" despite signs U.S. economic growth is weakening. The board saw “little evidence” inflation pressures are subsiding.Investors worry aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is running at...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative

Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Markets Insider

Markets have misinterpreted the most recent statements from the Fed - and its likely the central bank will push rates past 4%, former New York Fed president says

Markets have misinterpreted the Fed's recent statements, former New York Fed President William Dudley said. Dudley thinks markets are wrong for expecting rate cuts in 2023, predicting the policy rate would rise past 4%. The central bank will be wary of cutting, Dudley said, wary of loosening policy too quickly...
CNBC

Gold ticks up in choppy trade as investors assess U.S. inflation data

Gold prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday after relatively tame U.S. inflation readings prompted bets that the Federal Reserve may not opt for aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.29 per ounce by 10:19 ET (1419 GMT), but gave up some gains after rising to its highest since July 5 after the CPI data.
Benzinga

Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Japan Inflation Could Pile Pressure on Yen, BOJ

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Inflation figures from Japan, which could put the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy under even more intense scrutiny, and a smattering of Chinese earnings are the juiciest morsels for investors in Asia to get their teeth into on Friday.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street...
International Business Times

Asian Markets Drift As Investors Assess Fed Outlook

Stocks swung in Asia on Friday as investors tried to assess the Federal Reserve's plans for lifting interest rates to fight inflation, with mixed data and differing opinions by bank officials providing little clarity. The rally across markets from their June lows appears to have run out of steam this...
960 The Ref

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241 points, or 0.7%, to...
Reuters

Norway and New Zealand deliver latest big rate hikes

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian and New Zealand central banks this week both delivered yet more interest rate hikes and signalled further tightening is round the corner as policymakers globally race to get on top of runaway inflation.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
