Read full article on original website
Related
Asian shares rise on optimism about US, China economies
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth. Benchmarks rose in morning trading in Japan, China and Australia, although shares dipped slightly in South Korea. Analysts warned major risks remain, such as surging cases of COVID-19 in some countries in Asia, worries about global inflation and China’s policies to curb infections. “Expectations of economic growth in China and the U.S. will likely remain key to gauging recession fears. China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy is still an important headwind for global growth,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.8% in morning trading to 29,101.33. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,109.50. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,521.84. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5% to 19,932.34, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,284.14.
Greenback gains, Aussie tumbles after weak Chinese data
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near two-month highs against the greenback on Monday due to dissappointing data from China, a key trading partner, while the Chinese yuan weakened after a surprise cut in interest rates.
Asian shares mostly higher, echoing Wall Street rebound
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday after a rebound on Wall Street, despite regional investor risks reflected in negative economic data out of China. The benchmark in Tokyo was little changed, erasing earlier gains, but indexes in South Korea, Australia and China gained in morning trading. Falling...
Euro zone Q2 growth revised down slightly, employment rises
BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was slightly less robust in the second quarter than forecast but still strong, and employment rose again, revised data from the European statistics office showed on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes.Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Wednesday after notes from the Fed's July 26-27 board meeting showed members thought inflation still is “unacceptably high" despite signs U.S. economic growth is weakening. The board saw “little evidence” inflation pressures are subsiding.Investors worry aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is running at...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Markets have misinterpreted the most recent statements from the Fed - and its likely the central bank will push rates past 4%, former New York Fed president says
Markets have misinterpreted the Fed's recent statements, former New York Fed President William Dudley said. Dudley thinks markets are wrong for expecting rate cuts in 2023, predicting the policy rate would rise past 4%. The central bank will be wary of cutting, Dudley said, wary of loosening policy too quickly...
CNBC
Gold ticks up in choppy trade as investors assess U.S. inflation data
Gold prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday after relatively tame U.S. inflation readings prompted bets that the Federal Reserve may not opt for aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.29 per ounce by 10:19 ET (1419 GMT), but gave up some gains after rising to its highest since July 5 after the CPI data.
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
A soft landing of the economy is increasingly likely as inflation is set to be cut in half later this year, JPMorgan says
It is increasingly likely that inflation has peaked and is set to fall considerably, according to JPMorgan. That means the economy is more likely to stick a soft landing as the Fed slows down its interest rate hikes. "We feel the uptick in risk appetite is justified on a more...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Japan Inflation Could Pile Pressure on Yen, BOJ
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Inflation figures from Japan, which could put the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy under even more intense scrutiny, and a smattering of Chinese earnings are the juiciest morsels for investors in Asia to get their teeth into on Friday.
Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street...
International Business Times
Asian Markets Drift As Investors Assess Fed Outlook
Stocks swung in Asia on Friday as investors tried to assess the Federal Reserve's plans for lifting interest rates to fight inflation, with mixed data and differing opinions by bank officials providing little clarity. The rally across markets from their June lows appears to have run out of steam this...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241 points, or 0.7%, to...
Norway and New Zealand deliver latest big rate hikes
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian and New Zealand central banks this week both delivered yet more interest rate hikes and signalled further tightening is round the corner as policymakers globally race to get on top of runaway inflation.
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0