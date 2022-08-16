Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher revisited his team's first scrimmage of fall camp and how he liked the continual evolution of his team as they move towards their season opener with Sam Houston on September 3, In addition, he praised the continued maturation and leadership abilities of several of his veteran players including Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Edgerrin Cooper, and Demani Richardson. Finally, he noted that the team is getting good reps out of several offensive linemen such as Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Aki Ogunbiyi, and Matthew Wykoff and in the process providing the program with more depth up front then they've had in some time.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO