Football

247Sports

Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL
247Sports

Williams getting comfortable at Arizona

Arizona running back D.J. Williams has already played at Auburn and Florida State, but is confident in his new home at Arizona. "It was a long process, but I feel like the right people put me in this place," Williams said. "I am thankful for Coach Fisch and Coach Graham and I think people just pointed me in the right direction of where I am supposed to be."
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
#American Football#Fall Camp Photo Galleries#Dl
247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Top247 DL Xzavier McLeod announcing Thursday on 247Sports YouTube channel

Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod opens his senior season Friday night, and by then he will be committed to either an SEC program or Michigan. The Camden (S.C.) High star and No. 18 defensive lineman in 247Sports' rankings is announcing his choice Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher goes over the Aggies' first scrimmage

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher revisited his team's first scrimmage of fall camp and how he liked the continual evolution of his team as they move towards their season opener with Sam Houston on September 3, In addition, he praised the continued maturation and leadership abilities of several of his veteran players including Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Edgerrin Cooper, and Demani Richardson. Finally, he noted that the team is getting good reps out of several offensive linemen such as Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Aki Ogunbiyi, and Matthew Wykoff and in the process providing the program with more depth up front then they've had in some time.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury

Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener

Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thursday morning practice insider

Several key members of the South Carolina football team were spotted around the practice field on Thursday morning, working in various capacities.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

