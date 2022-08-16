Read full article on original website
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
Williams getting comfortable at Arizona
Arizona running back D.J. Williams has already played at Auburn and Florida State, but is confident in his new home at Arizona. "It was a long process, but I feel like the right people put me in this place," Williams said. "I am thankful for Coach Fisch and Coach Graham and I think people just pointed me in the right direction of where I am supposed to be."
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Top247 DL Xzavier McLeod announcing Thursday on 247Sports YouTube channel
Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod opens his senior season Friday night, and by then he will be committed to either an SEC program or Michigan. The Camden (S.C.) High star and No. 18 defensive lineman in 247Sports' rankings is announcing his choice Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher goes over the Aggies' first scrimmage
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher revisited his team's first scrimmage of fall camp and how he liked the continual evolution of his team as they move towards their season opener with Sam Houston on September 3, In addition, he praised the continued maturation and leadership abilities of several of his veteran players including Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Edgerrin Cooper, and Demani Richardson. Finally, he noted that the team is getting good reps out of several offensive linemen such as Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Aki Ogunbiyi, and Matthew Wykoff and in the process providing the program with more depth up front then they've had in some time.
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury
Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener
Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Thursday morning practice insider
Several key members of the South Carolina football team were spotted around the practice field on Thursday morning, working in various capacities.
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
The Insider: The very latest on Texas' quarterback situation and more
In this week's edition of The Insider, we go behind-the-scenes to give you the very latest on the Longhorns' quarterback situation and more.
In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel today
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa is set to make his announcement today at the link above. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools...
