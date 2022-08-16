Read full article on original website
Citing pension deal and pandemic-era migration, credit agency upgrades Vermont’s outlook
“We are beginning to see the fruits of investments and critical retirement reforms,” Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce said in a statement Friday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Citing pension deal and pandemic-era migration, credit agency upgrades Vermont’s outlook.
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’
It may seem like the stuff of fiction, but the Green Mountain State was a Republican stronghold in 1972 when the Democrat announced a last-minute bid for governor on the day of the filing deadline in August. Three months later, he surprised everyone by winning the general election. Read the story on VTDigger here: 50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’.
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont
On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
compassvermont.com
Governor Unveils New 10-Point Better Fight Crime in Vermont
While Vermont's Governor Phil Scott points out that Vermont has a lot less crime than most other states, communities across the Green Mountain State have watched as local police forces, all understaffed, have arrested and released with a citation perpetrators of all types of crime. Most noticeable is the increase in violent crime.
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo
On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
Vermont Conversation: Vermont's anti-Republican Republican congressional candidate Liam Madden
The Vermont Conversation with David Goodman is a VTDigger podcast that features in-depth interviews on local and national issues with politicians, activists, artists, changemakers and citizens who are making a difference. Listen below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify to hear more. Liam Madden handily won the...
Greene County lawmakers oppose new gun legislation
The Greene County Legislature passed a resolution Monday night strongly opposing the state gun control package passed in July.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
nhbr.com
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
wxhc.com
NY Senate Republican Leader to Hochul; Update State Guidance on COVID-19
New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt wrote a letter to the governor calling on Hochul to update the state’s guidance and emergency regulations on COVID-19 following an updated CDC guidance:. “As you may know, the CDC recently updated its guidance to better reflect the progress made after...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
Four years after the prison murder of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, a Vt. man is among those facing charges. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
vermontbiz.com
Study: Vermont has 2nd lowest rental vacancy rate
Vermont Business Magazine A new report from HelpAdvisor.com(link is external) found that in Vermont, only 2.4% of all rental units are vacant as of Q2 of 2022, which is the 2nd lowest percentage out of any state. Only Connecticut has a lower rate. These findings were revealed after HelpAdvisor analyzed...
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
