ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
VTDigger

As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall

The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’

It may seem like the stuff of fiction, but the Green Mountain State was a Republican stronghold in 1972 when the Democrat announced a last-minute bid for governor on the day of the filing deadline in August. Three months later, he surprised everyone by winning the general election. Read the story on VTDigger here: 50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Health
compassvermont.com

Governor Unveils New 10-Point Better Fight Crime in Vermont

While Vermont's Governor Phil Scott points out that Vermont has a lot less crime than most other states, communities across the Green Mountain State have watched as local police forces, all understaffed, have arrested and released with a citation perpetrators of all types of crime. Most noticeable is the increase in violent crime.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo

On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
WOODBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Health And Human Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Medicare#Administration#Legislature#Medicaid#Wel
nhbr.com

Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
VERMONT STATE
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Study: Vermont has 2nd lowest rental vacancy rate

Vermont Business Magazine A new report from HelpAdvisor.com(link is external) found that in Vermont, only 2.4% of all rental units are vacant as of Q2 of 2022, which is the 2nd lowest percentage out of any state. Only Connecticut has a lower rate. These findings were revealed after HelpAdvisor analyzed...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy