Taylorsville Times
Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home
Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
Taylorsville Times
Dianne Little withdraws from Board of Education race
On Monday, August 15, 2022, Alexander County Board of Education candidate Dr. Dianne Little announced her withdrawal from seeking a seat on the school board. Her name will still appear on the November ballot, as state law prohibits nonpartisan election candidates from withdrawing their names at any time after three days before the close of the candidate filing period, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Elections Director.
