On Monday, August 15, 2022, Alexander County Board of Education candidate Dr. Dianne Little announced her withdrawal from seeking a seat on the school board. Her name will still appear on the November ballot, as state law prohibits nonpartisan election candidates from withdrawing their names at any time after three days before the close of the candidate filing period, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Elections Director.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO