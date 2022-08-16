Washington State University’s first Pullman Chancellor will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on campus Thursday. Dr. Elizabeth Chilton has taken over management of the local campus from WSU President Kirk Schulz. The move is part of Schulz’s decision to manage WSU systemwide. Schulz has moved to a new office in downtown Pullman while Chilton has moved to Schulz’s old office on campus. Thursday’s inauguration of Chancellor Chilton is at 4:00 in Bryan Hall. She came to WSU in 2020 when she was hired to be the provost.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO