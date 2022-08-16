Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Pullman’s National Lentil Festival Returns This Weekend
Pullman’s National Lentil Festival returns this weekend. It all starts at 5:00 Friday near downtown Pullman on Spring Street and in Reaney Park with free lentil chili along with music and a beer garden and vendors. Friday night’s festivities run to 11:00. Lentil Fest continues Saturday at 7:30...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Chamber of Commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday
Pullman chamber of commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. The event will feature Paradox, a 5-piece cover band that performs rock, pop, folk, and country music from the 1950s to now.
pullmanradio.com
Eastside Marketplace’s Hog Haven: Battle of the Bands and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show
The Eastside Marketplace in Moscow presents the third annual Hog Haven: Battle of the Bands and Classic Car/Motorcycle Show on Saturday at 4 PM. Local rock, folk, and blues bands will compete in Battle of the Bands and the winner will receive $500. Admission is free, purchase tickets to vote...
pullmanradio.com
Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman presents the Sound of Music
Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman presents The Sound of Music from August 19 through the 28th. RTOP’s production of The Sound of Music is directed by Michael Todd and will blend national guest artists from New York and California onstage with local area talent. Musical theatre legends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
32nd Annual Classic Car Show At Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet In Pullman Saturday
The 32nd Annual Class Car Show at Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet in Pullman is on Saturday. it’s from 9:00 to 2:00 at the dealership on Bishop Boulevard. There will be free hot dogs and drinks at noon. The car show is an official event of the National Lentil Festival.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Needed For Beer Garden At This Weekend’s National Lentil Festival In Pullman
Volunteers are still needed for the beer garden at this weekend’s National Lentil Festival in Pullman. If you would like to help just contact the Pullman Chamber of Commerce or email director@lentilfest.com.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho’s Palousafest takes place this saturday
University of Idaho’s Palousafest, presented by Spectrum, takes place this Saturday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. This is the welcome-back event of fall semester. New and returning students are invited to connect with student organizations, campus departments and local businesses/organizations at this annual street fair. Participants can enjoy live entertainment, snacks, games and more.
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow’s Artwalk registration opens for full-season hosts and sponsors
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening of full-season registration opportunities for 2022-2023 Artwalk hosts and sponsors. Season Host registration is available to businesses and non-profits for the full 9-month season. Reduced registration fee includes the Host Location base rate for 9 months and up to 5 Arts Listings per month. The full-season registration cost for Business Hosts is $450 and for Non-Profit Hosts the cost is $225.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
Local Washington Entities Receive State Grants For Festivals & Events
Three local entities have received grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The agency recently allocated over 3 million dollars in pandemic relief funding for events, festivals and celebrations in communities with populations under 100,000 people. The Palouse Chamber of Commerce received 13,000 dollars, the Colfax Chamber of Commerce received 7,000 dollars while the Washington State University School of Music received 5,000 dollars.
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow hosts Palouse Youth Triathlon
The City of Moscow presents the Palouse Youth Triathlon. Kids ages 5 through 14 can participate in the event which includes swimming, biking, and running. To register, visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
Shay Connell’s Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale Raises $20K For Make-A-Wish
Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and fundraiser for Make-A-Wish raised over 20,000 dollars. Shay conducted her fundraiser sale on Monday in Pullman along with an online donation page. The 13 year old was born with a heart defect. Shay received a new heart this spring.
pullmanradio.com
UI Campus Move-In Begins Wednesday
Students will start returning to the University of Idaho campus Wednesday as move-in for campus housing begins. The fall semester at the UI starts Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Inauguration Ceremony Thursday For First WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton
Washington State University’s first Pullman Chancellor will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on campus Thursday. Dr. Elizabeth Chilton has taken over management of the local campus from WSU President Kirk Schulz. The move is part of Schulz’s decision to manage WSU systemwide. Schulz has moved to a new office in downtown Pullman while Chilton has moved to Schulz’s old office on campus. Thursday’s inauguration of Chancellor Chilton is at 4:00 in Bryan Hall. She came to WSU in 2020 when she was hired to be the provost.
wsu.edu
National Guard helicopter landing on Pullman campus Friday
Don’t be surprised if you see a Blackhawk helicopter landing in the middle of the Pullman campus Friday. The Washington National Guard is sending the helicopter and crew to WSU for the all-campus picnic, part of the Week of Welcome. The multi-role helicopter was cleared by the university as a static display and will be landing in the center of the Mooberry Track.
pullmanradio.com
Heat Advisory Starts Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Palouse. The advisory runs from noon on Wednesday into Friday night. The forecast is predicting highs between the mid 90’s and a 100 degrees.
pnwag.net
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
KXLY
Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
pullmanradio.com
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
Comments / 0