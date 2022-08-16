Read full article on original website
City of Moscow’s Artwalk registration opens for full-season hosts and sponsors
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening of full-season registration opportunities for 2022-2023 Artwalk hosts and sponsors. Season Host registration is available to businesses and non-profits for the full 9-month season. Reduced registration fee includes the Host Location base rate for 9 months and up to 5 Arts Listings per month. The full-season registration cost for Business Hosts is $450 and for Non-Profit Hosts the cost is $225.
University of Idaho’s Palousafest takes place this saturday
University of Idaho’s Palousafest, presented by Spectrum, takes place this Saturday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. This is the welcome-back event of fall semester. New and returning students are invited to connect with student organizations, campus departments and local businesses/organizations at this annual street fair. Participants can enjoy live entertainment, snacks, games and more.
Shay Connell’s Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale Raises $20K For Make-A-Wish
Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and fundraiser for Make-A-Wish raised over 20,000 dollars. Shay conducted her fundraiser sale on Monday in Pullman along with an online donation page. The 13 year old was born with a heart defect. Shay received a new heart this spring.
University of Idaho students temporarily housed in hotel
Students at the University of Idaho are temporarily being housed at the Fairbridge Inn, about a quarter mile from campus. School officials expect they will be able to accommodate these students on campus in the coming weeks.
Local Washington Entities Receive State Grants For Festivals & Events
Three local entities have received grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The agency recently allocated over 3 million dollars in pandemic relief funding for events, festivals and celebrations in communities with populations under 100,000 people. The Palouse Chamber of Commerce received 13,000 dollars, the Colfax Chamber of Commerce received 7,000 dollars while the Washington State University School of Music received 5,000 dollars.
Washington Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing On Snake River Opens Thursday
The Washington fall chinook salmon fishing season for the Snake River opens Thursday. The Snake opens for chinook below Lower Granite Dam South of Colfax and from just below Clarkston upriver to the Oregon state line. Up to three adults can be kept every day with no limits on jacks. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is expecting another strong run of chinook this fall with over a quarter million salmon.
UI Campus Move-In Begins Wednesday
Students will start returning to the University of Idaho campus Wednesday as move-in for campus housing begins. The fall semester at the UI starts Monday.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday
Pullman chamber of commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. The event will feature Paradox, a 5-piece cover band that performs rock, pop, folk, and country music from the 1950s to now.
32nd Annual Classic Car Show At Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet In Pullman Saturday
The 32nd Annual Class Car Show at Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet in Pullman is on Saturday. it’s from 9:00 to 2:00 at the dealership on Bishop Boulevard. There will be free hot dogs and drinks at noon. The car show is an official event of the National Lentil Festival.
Clarkston Woman Seeking Votes to be Crowned 'Ms. Stars & Stripes'
CLARKSTON - A search is underway for the woman who best represents a “country” way of life, and will be crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes in 2022. The winner will be featured in a 2-page spread in STAR Magazine, take home $25,000, and gain access to some of the "hottest country events of the year."
WSU Convocation & All-Campus Picnic Friday
Washington State University will be holding convocation Friday morning to kick off the fall semester. The ceremony is at 10:00 inside Beasley Coliseum. The WSU all-campus picnic is at 11:00 Friday morning on Cougar Way. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter is scheduled to land at Mooberry Track and be on display as part of the picnic. Class at WSU starts Monday.
Auto Dealers for Health celebrates ten years and 250,000 dollars in giving to Pullman Regional Hospital
This year, the Auto Dealers for Health program celebrates ten years of partnership with Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet dealerships. Since 2012, the program has raised more than $250,000 in funds for Pullman Regional Hospital. For ten consecutive years, owner of Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge...
Eastside Marketplace’s Hog Haven: Battle of the Bands and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show
The Eastside Marketplace in Moscow presents the third annual Hog Haven: Battle of the Bands and Classic Car/Motorcycle Show on Saturday at 4 PM. Local rock, folk, and blues bands will compete in Battle of the Bands and the winner will receive $500. Admission is free, purchase tickets to vote...
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
Inauguration Ceremony Thursday For First WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton
Washington State University’s first Pullman Chancellor will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on campus Thursday. Dr. Elizabeth Chilton has taken over management of the local campus from WSU President Kirk Schulz. The move is part of Schulz’s decision to manage WSU systemwide. Schulz has moved to a new office in downtown Pullman while Chilton has moved to Schulz’s old office on campus. Thursday’s inauguration of Chancellor Chilton is at 4:00 in Bryan Hall. She came to WSU in 2020 when she was hired to be the provost.
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
