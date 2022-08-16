Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
fox40jackson.com
Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack
Since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, nationwide attention has again turned to school safety with people placing an increased emphasis on active shooter drills. One mother took the initiative to supplement school drills with an at-home training and bulletproof backpack to prepare her son for the...
hppr.org
Millions of dollars have been sent to Uvalde. Why are shooting survivors struggling financially?
In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, millions of dollars support flowed into Uvalde to support the community as it recovered from the tragedy. In addition to $14 million in private donations for affected families, Gov. Greg Abbott set aside $6.5 million in state funds for mental health resources for residents.
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades
UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary. “Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde. At least a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
KSAT 12
Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families
UVALDE — Alfred Garza III wakes up around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
KSAT 12
‘It’s just the beginning’: Uvalde families skeptical after district police chief’s termination hearing set
UVALDE, Texas – Next week, Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s future with the district could be decided. Families and community members have called for accountability in the three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. “It’s bittersweet. I mean,...
KSAT 12
Authorities search for suspects after dozens of arson cases opened in multiple local counties
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces after a series of fires continue throughout Bexar and Medina counties, with arson suspects still on the run. Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arsonist after almost 20 fires in the area. The fires are believed...
RELATED PEOPLE
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
KENS 5
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD board discusses details of district police chief’s termination hearing
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved procedural rules for district police chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing and the district’s legal representation in closed session Monday night. The board did not give a date for the hearing during the meeting. When the board reconvened...
MedCity News
I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach
More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants
UVALDE, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, Uvalde citizens demanded financial transparency regarding the millions of dollars in grants announced last week aimed at strengthening school security before children return to the classroom this September. "We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here," one community member...
devinenews.com
Bring on the rain… 2.4 inches+
Getting a little rain this Monday morning…2.4 inches was a Godsend as of this writing. Don’t know how long its gonna last, but we could stand it for a week or so. Had to add a Bailiff at the old Courthouse due to the addition of new courtrooms at the Annex. Also had to add a position for the County Clerk to keep up with the demand in her office. Good thing is that she has a fund that replenishes and will pay for the position.
Pleasanton Express
An evening in Uvalde
A head of Jourdanton’s first scrimmage against Uvalde, we made a pit stop at the office of the Uvalde Leader News. I was joined by my sports editor, Stephen Whitaker. We met with the general manager, Pete Luna, and used the opportunity to catch up before we arrived at the stadium.
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over $400,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge intercepted $467,375.20 worth of alleged methamphetamine on August 17, 2022. “This is a sizeable drug load and a significant intercept,” said CBP Port of Eagle Pass (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno....
Comments / 0