Getting a little rain this Monday morning…2.4 inches was a Godsend as of this writing. Don’t know how long its gonna last, but we could stand it for a week or so. Had to add a Bailiff at the old Courthouse due to the addition of new courtrooms at the Annex. Also had to add a position for the County Clerk to keep up with the demand in her office. Good thing is that she has a fund that replenishes and will pay for the position.

MEDINA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO