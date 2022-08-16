ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
MedCity News

I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach

More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
WSB Radio

Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants

UVALDE, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, Uvalde citizens demanded financial transparency regarding the millions of dollars in grants announced last week aimed at strengthening school security before children return to the classroom this September. "We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here," one community member...
devinenews.com

Bring on the rain… 2.4 inches+

Getting a little rain this Monday morning…2.4 inches was a Godsend as of this writing. Don’t know how long its gonna last, but we could stand it for a week or so. Had to add a Bailiff at the old Courthouse due to the addition of new courtrooms at the Annex. Also had to add a position for the County Clerk to keep up with the demand in her office. Good thing is that she has a fund that replenishes and will pay for the position.
Pleasanton Express

An evening in Uvalde

A head of Jourdanton’s first scrimmage against Uvalde, we made a pit stop at the office of the Uvalde Leader News. I was joined by my sports editor, Stephen Whitaker. We met with the general manager, Pete Luna, and used the opportunity to catch up before we arrived at the stadium.
