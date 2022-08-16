ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

First-time teacher entering education as more teachers leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More teachers leaving education is not discouraging a first-year teacher from pursuing his passion. Dillon Lay will teach seventh grade science at Ranson Middle School in Charlotte. What You Need To Know. First time teacher Dillon Lay is starting his education career this year. Lay is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Need a job? H-E-B hosting 1-day career fair across Texas

TEXAS — If you’re in search of a job, give your local H-E-B a visit on Tuesday, Aug. 23. A career fair will be at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At H-E-B, our success starts with our...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall isn't far off. Here's an early look at what we can expect

After a taste of fall-like weather in North Carolina, what will meteorological fall hold for us?. Summer is still ongoing, technically, but meteorological fall begins soon! It consists of the months of September, October and November. Astronomical fall and meteorological fall are different. Autumn officially begins on Sept. 22, 2022....
ENVIRONMENT
Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul to continue extending emergency powers as CDC eases COVID protocols

Gov. Kathy Hochul has only led New York under expanded authority given to the executive amid the coronavirus pandemic since taking office one year ago. And she continues to extend it each month as new cases remain relatively low and the U.S. Centers Disease Control & Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election administrators in Texas face pressure, threats

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The November election is less than three months away. Recently, Gillespie County’s entire elections staff of three people quit. The county judge, who declined to speak on camera, said the clerk and tax assessor-collector will handle the November election now. Neither of those offices accepted interview requests.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive

LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
LAMPASAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

New law will make it easier to be a high school sports coach in New York

The requirement to complete first aid knowledge and skills training will be waived for those with a disability so more people will be able to become high school sports coaches under a law signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure still requires schools to have another coach or...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teachers once again the center of debate over school safety

TEXAS — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “educator” as a person who educates. Yet educators today are being asked to do so much more. After the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, teachers are again part of the debate over school safety. Pressure, fear and uncertainty are driving a loss of educators across Texas and the nation.
UVALDE, TX

