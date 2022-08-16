Town of Bedford joins Traipse for interactive local exploration, tourism

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe Mertens
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
theunionstar.com
Historic Campbell County covered bridge remembered decades after its demise
For longtime residents of Campbell County, it may be hard to believe it’s been over a quarter century since the old Marysville covered bridge over Seneca Creek washed away. Before it was destroyed by flooding from tropical storm Fran in 1996, it was Virginia’s second oldest covered bridge.
WSLS
Martinsville, Roanoke County among local school districts with rising SOL passing rates
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – While students and teachers are preparing for the new school year, the Virginia Department of Education is reflecting on last year’s Standard of Learning test results, which were released Thursday afternoon. Virginia’s State Superintendent Jillian Balow said the state’s overall passing scores are up...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
WSLS
Search to continue after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday. Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42,...
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
WSLS
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of 1962 60th Reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the “Otters View Event Center” locate on 1763 Woods Road, Bedford, Va. An exciting time of reminiscing of old times of younger days and catching up on newer events and families were the highlights of the evening.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
WSLS
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
wfxrtv.com
Opening statements, witness testimony heard in Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station proceeded on Tuesday, starting with opening statements and then taking an emotional turn when survivors spoke about the incident. As the trial...
pmg-va.com
ElectricCoArt Bistro features Robert Pennix
The ElectricCoArt Bistro regularly changes it’s art displays. Currently it is featuring work by Robert Pennix, a Lynchburg artist. Pennix held a session, Friday, where people could view his work and talk to him. Pennix, an Amherst County native, currently lives in Lynchburg. He’s always been interested in art...
Comments / 0