College Football News

San Jose State vs Portland State Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs Portland State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: San Jose State (0-0), Portland State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 |...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views

Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks

EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns

CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Another toasty day, but will the clouds keep us cooler?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest. We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?

It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Breakfast in Portland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
PORTLAND, OR
usfdons.com

Matthew Anderson Qualifies for Match Play at 122nd U.S. Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. – Matthew Anderson, a four-time letter winner on the University of San Francisco men's golf team, continued his successful summer by qualifying for the round of 64 at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Tuesday. After an opening round of 75 at The Ridgewood Country Club, the graduate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Portland

Portlandia. Stumptown. Rip City. There are several ways to talk about Portland, Oregon. Regardless of the name you associate with it, you certainly know Portland as a hip, trendy, modern place to visit full of good drinks and exciting food. Portland is home to some stunning Thai restaurants you will...
PORTLAND, OR

