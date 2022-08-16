Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday, inking superstar LeBron James to a $97.1 million contract extension. The deal keeps James in Los Angeles for the next two seasons, with a player option for the third year. James’ future with the Lakers is solidified. But another player isn’t so lucky. Guard Russell […] The post The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Stephen A Smith reveals Jazz’s shocking outlook on Julius Randle-Donovan Mitchell trade with Knicks
According to recent reports, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade talks for superstar Donovan Mitchell. At this point, however, the deal does not seem imminent. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appears to have a clear understanding as to why this is the case. According...
LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A 4-Word Tweet
Mitchell is coming off another stellar season where he averaged 25.9 points per game. The former Louisville star also made his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game. Once again, the Jazz had a solid regular season. They finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but also (once...
Report: Jazz have received offers for Donovan Mitchell from 'outside New York' they like 'a lot'
Joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is another NBA star with an uncertain future as the 2022-23 season nears. The Jazz are reportedly comfortable keeping Mitchell into the season and beyond. Though, the 25-year-old is still likely to be headed...
Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Tuesday night.
Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December
And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Brandon Ingram off limits in New Orleans Pelicans trade talks for Kevin Durant
Star forward Brandon Ingram played an important role in the New Orleans Pelicans’ surprise run to the NBA Playoffs a
Former Jazz star Joe Ingles selling home in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles, the former Utah Jazz star, has officially listed his 6,000-square-foot home for sale in Salt Lake City. Joe Ingles played for the Jazz from […]
