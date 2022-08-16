ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Honolulu, HI
Business
Local
California Business
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supersonic Aircraft#Supersonic Speed#Boom Overture
The Independent

Couple horrified as Qantas moves their baby on to separate flight

An Australian couple has slammed flagship airline Qantas for booking their 13-month-old baby onto a different flight to them - then refusing to take responsibility for the mistake.Stephanie and Andrew Braham had been travelling through Europe when they were notified by Qantas that their flight home had been rescheduled. However, when they checked the new booking, they found their baby daughter had been booked on to a different departure than the couple themselves. The Brahams say they were then forced to spend 20 hours on hold trying to speak to someone at Qantas, and even when they got through, the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
COLUMBUS, OH
The US Sun

Who owns Boom Supersonic?

BOOM Technology continues to innovate and make advancements in the aerospace industry. The company's invention of the supersonic airliner named the Boom Overture made headlines, which is why people are curious to know who actually owns Boom Supersonic. Who owns Boom Supersonic?. Founded by Blake Scholl in 2014, Boom Technology...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely

A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy