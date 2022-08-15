SARS-CoV-2 Infection during the Omicron Surge among Patients Receiving Dialysis: The Role of Circulating Receptor-Binding Domain Antibodies and Vaccine Doses

Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Inside Jill Biden’s health battles while in the White House as she’s prescribed Paxlovid for Covid fight
NEWS of Jill Biden’s positive Covid test came just weeks after her husband Joe battled the virus. The First Lady, 71, is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate at her vacation home in South Carolina for at least five days. Communications director Elizabeth Alexander revealed that Biden has been...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Americans may soon have to pay for COVID vaccines themselves rather than getting them for free
The U.S. government is planning to stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and shift the bill onto the healthcare industry and eventually the consumer—possibly making it one of the first countries to end the practice of giving out coronavirus vaccines for free. The Department of Health and Human...
Calls for a return of 10-day Covid isolation as scientists say most people still infectious after five
CALLS for Brits to be forced back into isolation if they get Covid have been made - as scientists say people are still infectious after five days. Self isolation periods were scrapped after a mammoth vaccine rollout across the UK. That coupled with prior infection, and the fact that Omicron...
Thousands fete South Africa's new Zulu king
Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa Saturday to witness the crowning of a new king in the country's richest and most influential traditional monarchy. "Those who are Zulu and know the traditions, know who is the king," said Themba Fakazi, an adviser to the previous ruler who supports Misuzulu.
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
When COVID-19 or flu viruses kill, they often have an accomplice – bacterial infections
The 1918 influenza pandemic resulted in the loss of over 3% of the world’s population – at least 50 million people. But it wasn’t the flu virus that caused the majority of these deaths. An analysis of lung samples collected during that flu pandemic indicated that most of the deaths were likely due to bacterial pneumonia, which ran rampant in the absence of antibiotics. Even in more recent history, like the 1957 H2N2 and 2009 H1N1 flu pandemics, nearly 18% of patients with viral pneumonia had additional bacterial infections that increased their risk of death. And the COVID-19 pandemic is no...
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Soon Make it Cheaper to Buy EVs—If They Have North American Batteries
The push to incentivize electric vehicle ownership just got a little harder. Most electric vehicles no longer qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit that helped millions of buyers lower the cost of switching from gas-powered vehicles to electric over the last decade. Changes to the tax credit language...
FOXBusiness
Biden administration plans for end of COVID-19 shot, treatment coverage — WSJ
The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for COVID-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies — and costs for consumers — for years to come. The...
eenews.net
Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law
Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
protocol.com
Trump ordered social media screening for US visas. The Biden White House is defending it.
Would you feel comfortable if a U.S. immigration official reviewed all that you post on Facebook, Reddit, Snapchat, Twitter or even YouTube? Would it change what you decide to post or whom you talk to online? Perhaps you’ve said something critical of the U.S. government. Perhaps you’ve jokingly threatened to whack someone.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 5 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. illegally since Biden took office
(The Center Square) – Since President Joe Biden took office and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas altered federal immigration policies, roughly 5 million people from over 150 countries have entered the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data and border agents who provide "gotaway" numbers to The Center Square.
401ktv.com
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
Democrats Attempt To Boost Midterm Fortunes by Pitching Inflation Reduction Bill That Won't Reduce Inflation
This week, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)—a massive legislative package of climate spending, health care subsidies and price controls, and corporate tax increases—into law. Now Democrats intend to sell it to the public in hopes of salvaging their midterm election fortunes. As Politico reports,...
