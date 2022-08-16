ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox

10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
Golf World Reacts To New Tiger Woods Meeting Details

On Tuesday night, ESPN reported that Tiger Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world." One player who attended the meeting described...
Players tight-lipped and encouraged after meeting which included Tiger Woods

WILMINGTON, Del. – What happens at the Hotel Du Pont, well, apparently it stays there. At least that’s been the sentiment from the 22 players who attended the informal player meeting in downtown Wilmington Tuesday night ahead of the BMW Championship, a glitzy gathering that received considerably more attention because of the presence of Tiger Woods, who flew from his South Florida home to show support for the PGA Tour and help map out a path forward.
PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026

The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
