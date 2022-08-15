Blocking CCL8-CCR8–Mediated Early Allograft Inflammation Improves Kidney Transplant Function

Read full article on original website
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Dentists should give antibiotics to high-risk patients to help prevent life-threatening heart infection, study suggests
People who are at high risk of developing a life-threatening heart infection should be given antibiotics before undergoing invasive dental procedures, according to new research from the University of Sheffield. These results suggest that current NICE guidelines, advising against routine use of antibiotics before invasive dental procedures for those at...
MedicalXpress
Peritoneal dialysis costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, even as more patients are placed on peritoneal dialysis
People with kidney failure who do not choose conservative management and have not received a kidney transplant can undergo either hemodialysis, which is typically performed several times a week at a clinic, or at-home peritoneal dialysis (PD). New research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology indicates that cost savings associated with PD compared with hemodialysis have continued over the years despite growth in the use of PD.
What Happens To Our Kidneys As We Age?
Your kidneys play a critical role in your health because they filter waste, acid, and excess fluids from your body. What happens to them as we age?
Medical News Today
What to know about liver transplant surgery
Liver transplant surgery involves replacing an unhealthy liver with a healthy one from a living or deceased donor. Recovery can take up to 1 year, and 5-year survival rates can be as high as 75%. A person will work with a multidisciplinary medical team throughout the transplant process. This team...
docwirenews.com
Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk
In a meta-analysis, published in Medicine, researchers explored the potential dose-response relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. According to the lead author, Dong Zhang, the team found that obstructive sleep apnea was correlated with the risk of atrial fibrillation occurrence, regardless of atrial fibrillation subtype. Furthermore, the researchers...
Nature.com
Heart failure-type symptom scores in chronic kidney disease: The importance of body mass index
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This analysis sought to determine factors (including adiposity-related factors) most associated with HF-type symptoms (fatigue, shortness of breath, and edema) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Background. Symptom burden impairs quality of life in CKD, especially symptoms that overlap with HF. These...
MedicalXpress
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron surge in patients on dialysis
In a recent study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose in adults with kidney failure who were on dialysis enhanced patients' protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron-dominant period. A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.
Healthline
How Doctors Use Liver Pathology Ultrasounds to Diagnose and Manage Chronic Liver Disease
When it comes to diagnosing and managing diseases of your internal organs, such as your liver, doctors use a variety of tests and imaging studies. The images that these tests create can provide clues about what’s going on inside your body. Doctors often use an imaging test called a...
renalandurologynews.com
FDA Clears Bodyport Cardiac Scale to Monitor Heart Function, Fluid Status
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Bodyport Cardiac Scale™ for noninvasive monitoring and management of patients 21 years and older (weighing less than 180kg) with fluid management related health conditions. The Bodyport Cardiac Scale is intended to be used to measure and track body weight, peripheral...
Medical News Today
Kidney stones: Leaving behind small, asymptomatic stones may lead to relapse
Kidney stones form when people have high levels of certain minerals present in their urine. Kidney stones can cause kidney dysfunction, infection, and pain if left untreated. Sometimes, doctors will surgically remove kidney stones. Doing this will sometimes leave smaller stones that aren’t causing symptoms. Data from a recent...
MedPage Today
New Insights Into Link Between Kidney Stones, Urinary Tract Infection
Kidney stone disease (KSD) and urinary tract infection (UTI) often coexist, and stone removal may reduce the risk of recurrent UTI, authors of a systematic review concluded. The review showed a bidirectional nature of the relationship between KSD and UTI, as stone formers had a high prevalence of UTI and patients evaluated for UTI had a high prevalence of KSD. A recent retrospective review of 819 stone formers and 2,477 individuals with no history of KSD showed a six- to seven-fold greater risk of UTI, including patients with calcium oxalate stones or urate stones.
Nature.com
Erythropoietin prevented the decreased expression of aquaporin1"“3 in ureteral obstructive kidneys in juvenile rats
Urinary tract obstruction is associated with impaired renal urinary concentration; even after the release of the obstruction, patients still suffer from polyuria. It has been reported that the decreased expression of aquaporins (AQPs) is associated with postobstructive polyuria, and erythropoietin (EPO) can promote the recovery of decreased AQP2 expression induced by bilateral ureteral obstruction. However, whether EPO can promote the recovery of the expression of AQP1"“3 after the release of unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) has not yet been reported.
Healthline
What to Expect After A Liver Transplant
The number of liver transplant procedures happening in the United States is rising. In fact, 2021 marked the ninth year in a row that the number of liver transplants increased. For the first time, experts performed 9,236 liver transplants and 569 of the liver transplants performed involved livers from living donors.
Nature.com
Alteration of N6-methyladenosine epitranscriptome profiles in bilateral ureteral obstruction-induced obstructive nephropathy in juvenile rats
Urinary tract obstruction is a common cause of renal failure in children and infants, and the pathophysiological mechanisms of obstructive nephropathy are largely unclear. It has been reported that m6A modulation is involved in renal injury. However, whether m6A RNA modulation is associated with obstructive nephropathy has not yet been reported. The aim of this study was to investigate the m6A epitranscriptome profiles in the kidneys of bilateral ureteral obstruction (BUO) in young rats.
renalandurologynews.com
COVID-19 Risk for Dialysis Patients Tied to Antibody Response to Vaccine
(HealthDay News) — During the omicron-predominant period, 3 doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine were associated with improved protection against infection for patients receiving dialysis, but patients with low circulating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) receptor binding domain (RBD) immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies have increased infection risk, regardless of vaccination status, according to a study published online in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Nature.com
Potential role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of diabetic bladder dysfunction
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease, posing a considerable threat to global public health. Treating systemic comorbidities has been one of the greatest clinical challenges in the management of diabetes. Diabetic bladder dysfunction, characterized by detrusor overactivity during the early stage of the disease and detrusor underactivity during the late stage, is a common urological complication of diabetes. Oxidative stress is thought to trigger hyperglycaemia-dependent tissue damage in multiple organs; thus, a growing body of literature has suggested a possible link between functional changes in urothelium, muscle and the corresponding innervations. Improved understanding of the mechanisms of oxidative stress could lead to the development of novel therapeutics to restore the redox equilibrium and scavenge excessive free radicals to normalize bladder function in patients with diabetes.
