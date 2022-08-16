Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
CDC provides new details on E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio, 3 other states
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified more people in new states infected from an outbreak of E. coli. In an update Friday, the CDC said there are now 37 people sick in four states - Ohio (19), Michigan (15), Pennsylvania (2) and Indiana (1) - from the strain of E. coli O157.
WTOL-TV
DeWine awards $8.5 million in grants to 21 Ohio law enforcement agencies to combat crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the next round of money he is awarding to Ohio law enforcement agencies to help combat violence in their communities. The seventh round of recipients from DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program includes 21 agencies with five in central Ohio:
WTOL-TV
The Ohio State Highway Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A heightened focus on removing impaired drivers from Ohio's roadways called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign started today according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
