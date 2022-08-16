ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CDC provides new details on E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio, 3 other states

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified more people in new states infected from an outbreak of E. coli. In an update Friday, the CDC said there are now 37 people sick in four states - Ohio (19), Michigan (15), Pennsylvania (2) and Indiana (1) - from the strain of E. coli O157.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A heightened focus on removing impaired drivers from Ohio's roadways called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign started today according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...

