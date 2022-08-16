Read full article on original website
Family of Amazon worker who died of a heart attack on Prime Day blame sweltering heat in unair-conditioned New Jersey warehouse
The Amazon employee who suffered a fatal heart attack in a fulfillment center on Prime Day worked under sweltering hot conditions that contributed to his death, his family and co-workers say. Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias, 42, died of cardiac arrest on July 13, in 92-degree heat during the online retailer's...
Amazon employee dies at New Jersey warehouse during Prime Day, prompting federal probe
An Amazon employee died at one of the company's New Jersey fulfillment centers last week during Prime Day, a massive annual sales event that incentivizes people to order in abundance from the online retail giant. The incident prompted a federal investigation led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a regulatory branch of the U.S. Department of Labor that evaluates and enforces workplace safety standards.
Another Amazon warehouse in New York is seeking to unionize
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in a town located southeast of Albany, New York have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election. The warehouse, with the codename ALB1, is hoping to join the Amazon Labor Union, which successfully convinced majority of workers at the company's JFK8 facility in Staten Island to vote in favor of unionizing earlier this year. An NLRB spokesperson told CNBC that the agency's office in Buffalo is currently verifying whether the group has truly met the minimum number of signatures needed to hold an election.
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
Wolves confirmed in upstate New York despite denials
An animal shot in the Greater Capital region was confirmed to be 99% wolf through a DNA test.
A danger to Black and brown New Yorkers
We all have a right to be safe. Since being attacked at a July 21 campaign event in Perinton, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, has renewed his calls to roll back civil rights protections by allowing judges to decide who they think could be a danger in the future. The problem is, he doesn’t seem to understand—or maybe doesn’t care—about the real-world implications of such a policy change. It would do more harm than good to Black and brown New Yorkers.
RELATED PEOPLE
A local New York lawmaker publicly accused AOC of ignoring her home district: 'It would be nice if you breathed our air'
State Sen. Jessica Ramos accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of ignoring her New York district. Ramos tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez would know what goes on if she "spent more time" in her office. "Just saying it would be nice if you breathed our air," Ramos added. New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos...
Groups urge federal judge not to 'block' first Latino to sit on upstate N.Y. court
Latino civic groups worry that actions taken by a federal judge are interfering with efforts to appoint the first Latino judge to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. Some of the nation’s most prominent Latino legal and civil rights organizations have expressed their...
The Trader Joe's Closure That Has New Yorkers Upset
When standing up against other popular grocery stores, Trader Joe's is lacking in locations as it is. According to CNBC, the store only has about 530 locations, while Kroger boasts more than 2,800 stores, and Publix has 1,271 stores (per Fortune). What makes the grocer stand out from the rest is its lack of branded items, per Trader Joe's. Many items in the store are from a Trader Joe's private label, making the buying experience seem unique. Because of this, the chain is able to keep prices lower than its competitors. For these reasons, it's no wonder that New Yorkers were upset when a wine shop location shut down in New York City (via Eater)
San Francisco Starbucks votes to unionize after long closure, plumbing issues
The Castro Starbucks is the first in San Francisco to vote in favor of unionization.
The summer of NIMBY in the Bay Area's poshest town
SAN FRANCISCO — Tech industry titans have navigated a lot to get where they are today — the dot-com bust, the 2008 recession, a backlash against tech power, the pandemic. They have overcome boardroom showdowns, investor power struggles and regulatory land mines. But this summer, some of them...
