When standing up against other popular grocery stores, Trader Joe's is lacking in locations as it is. According to CNBC, the store only has about 530 locations, while Kroger boasts more than 2,800 stores, and Publix has 1,271 stores (per Fortune). What makes the grocer stand out from the rest is its lack of branded items, per Trader Joe's. Many items in the store are from a Trader Joe's private label, making the buying experience seem unique. Because of this, the chain is able to keep prices lower than its competitors. For these reasons, it's no wonder that New Yorkers were upset when a wine shop location shut down in New York City (via Eater)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO