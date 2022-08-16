ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Amazon employee dies at New Jersey warehouse during Prime Day, prompting federal probe

An Amazon employee died at one of the company's New Jersey fulfillment centers last week during Prime Day, a massive annual sales event that incentivizes people to order in abundance from the online retail giant. The incident prompted a federal investigation led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a regulatory branch of the U.S. Department of Labor that evaluates and enforces workplace safety standards.
Engadget

Another Amazon warehouse in New York is seeking to unionize

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in a town located southeast of Albany, New York have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election. The warehouse, with the codename ALB1, is hoping to join the Amazon Labor Union, which successfully convinced majority of workers at the company's JFK8 facility in Staten Island to vote in favor of unionizing earlier this year. An NLRB spokesperson told CNBC that the agency's office in Buffalo is currently verifying whether the group has truly met the minimum number of signatures needed to hold an election.
