SANTA FE, NM — This summer, the Southwest Association of Indian Arts (SWAIA) and the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrate the market’s centennial anniversary with events August 17 through 21. And for artist and former SWAIA Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director Dallin Maybee (Seneca and Northern Arapaho), this milestone is especially meaningful.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO