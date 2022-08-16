Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl
So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark. “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”
Adrienne Bailon Houghton welcomes her first baby with her husband, Israel Houghton
Adrienne Bailon Houghton welcomed a son with her husband, Israel Houghton, via surrogate. The former co-host of The Real took to social media to reveal the secret she had been saving for nine months. “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear...
Katharine McPhee wears ‘perfect’ dress for ‘date night’ with David Foster
Dolled up for date night! After a “case of the mondaze,” Katharine McPhee put on the “perfect little date night dress” for an evening out with her husband, David Foster. The “Country Comfort” star, 38, posed for multiple mirror selfies via Instagram Stories, showing off her blue-and-white striped Veronica Beard number ($498). “At least I put some makeup on,” she wrote while rocking the ruched linen frock. “@davidfoster comin in hot,” the “American Idol” added alongside a car emoji before documenting the 72-year-old composer’s arrival. When Foster spotted the singer filming him from their backyard, he asked, “Am I in the shot?” McPhee replied, “Honey, I’m...
Tarek El Moussa Writes Sweet Message About Daughter, 11, as the Older Sister to Three Brothers
Tarek El Moussa is showing some extra love for one of the most important ladies in his life. On Thursday, the proud dad and HGTV star, 40, posted a sweet tribute to his oldest child, daughter Taylor, 11, on Instagram. After finding out that wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, is expecting a baby boy, he celebrated his daughter for being "the only girl in the EL Moussa family."
TODAY.com
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa shares first ‘glimpse’ of baby boy
Heather Rae El Moussa is treating fans to a “glimpse” of her baby boy. On Tuesday night, the “Selling Sunset” star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared her latest sonograms. “This was my very first time seeing him since I...
As New Romance Blooms, Ryan Seacrest Explains Why Marriage And Kids Aren’t A Focus
As his new romance continues to bloom, Ryan Seacrest explained why marriage and kids aren't a focus.
Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Reunite For Family Vacation With Kids 4 Years After Split
Family trip! Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are amazing co-parents! The actress, 51, shared a photo of her ex-husband and their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, while they vacationed in France on Monday, August 15. Eric, 49, looked like he was having a blast as they strolled through the streets for a beautiful family vacation, four years after they split up.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After ‘RHOBH’ Alum Dana Wilkey Shares Mauricio Umansky Affair Theory
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “The fans can’t stop talking about […]
Rebecca Gayheart and Estranged Husband Eric Dane Enjoy ‘Family Vacay’ Together 4 Years After Divorce Filing
Making it work! Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane took a trip to France together — more than four years after the actress filed for divorce. “This is us, family vacay 2022,” the Scream 2 star, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 15, adding French flag and party hat smiley face emojis as well as the hashtags “#goodtimes” and “#eurodanes.” In the accompanying photo, Gayheart strolled behind the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 49, and their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look
Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics
Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed Sage in November 2020 and have been sharing adorable photos ever since. The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.”. In the social...
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce. The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
Kristen Bell shares rare photos of daughters from family vacation
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared rare photos of their daughters, Lincoln and Delta, from a family vacation.
digitalspy.com
Former Pop Idol Darius Campbell Danesh Found Dead.
Such a young age. Very sad news. Just read in the Guardian that Darius has passed away age 41 in his apartment in Minnisota. Can't link it but he apparently died in his bed. Just read in the Guardian that Darius has passed away age 41 in his apartment in Minnisota. Can't link it but he apparently died in his bed.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things writers reveal original script for crucial Will and Mike moment
Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. The writers of Stranger Things have shared the original script for that emotional scene between Will and Mike — and it plays out a little different to the final version. In season four volume two, titled 'Chapter Eight: Papa', Will (Noah Schnapp) and...
