CBS Sports

2022 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, scores, TV channel, live stream, teams, watch online

The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
WISH-TV

School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
iheart.com

Young Little League World Series Player Recovering

>Young Little League World Series Player Recovering. (Williamsport, PA) - Officials with the Little League World Series say the Utah player who was in a coma after falling off his bunkbed is recovering. Easton Oliverson who suffered a head injury Sunday at the series' dorm in Williamsport. Doctors say the 12-year-old is awake and speaking after emergency surgery. His team will play its first game Thursday afternoon.
