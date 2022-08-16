Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
2022 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, scores, TV channel, live stream, teams, watch online
The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.
How to Watch Little League Baseball World Series on August 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview
One of the most historic tournaments in sports begins once again in South Williamsport, as some of the best youth baseball players compete in the annual Little League World Series. This will also be the first tournament since 2019 to feature international teams, due to the pandemic. U.S. BRACKET. Tennessee...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
A year after taking Little League World Series by storm, Gavin Weir's dominance on the diamond continues
It's been nearly a year since a shy and reserved boy from South Dakota became the talk of the town, state and country for his efforts during the Little League World Series. Gavin Weir, now 13, was the last player admitted into the Sioux Falls All-Stars team that became the South Dakota representative...
WISH-TV
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
iheart.com
Young Little League World Series Player Recovering
>Young Little League World Series Player Recovering. (Williamsport, PA) - Officials with the Little League World Series say the Utah player who was in a coma after falling off his bunkbed is recovering. Easton Oliverson who suffered a head injury Sunday at the series' dorm in Williamsport. Doctors say the 12-year-old is awake and speaking after emergency surgery. His team will play its first game Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Little League World Series: Age limits, roster size and TV schedule
It’s almost time for the most wholesome, yet competitive sporting event of the year: the Little League World Series. Twenty teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international – will convene in Williamsport, Pa. this August for the annual tournament. While you’re...
After surviving fatal crash, Tampa Bay girl now breathing on her own
ST. PETERSBURG — Cruz Cervantes recalls the excitement of his little sister, Jasmin, before traveling to Mexico with her parents and grandparents for vacation. At 12, Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was the princess of the house. “She was just like my parents: cheerful, kind-hearted, but also very determined,” said Cervantes, 28,...
Renters: These Are the 15 Most Affordable Cities That Couples Love
Maybe you've just moved in with your significant other, or the two of you have been living together for awhile and need a change of scenery. Which cities would be best for you to move to that are both...
12 States Offering Inflation Relief Funds: Is Yours One of Them?
Do you live in a state offering its residents inflation relief? In alphabetical order, here are the states providing residents with inflation relief assistance and the types of state stimulus efforts...
Comments / 0