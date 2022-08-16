Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Positives & Negatives From Gerard Gallant’s First Season
The New York Rangers hired Gerard Gallant as their head coach last offseason and he had an eventful first season. Though some of his decisions didn’t work out, the team made their deepest postseason run since 2014-15. They certainly took a step in the right direction and he deserves credit for that.
The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
markerzone.com
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JACK JOHNSON SIGNED TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT
Per a report by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports-Chicago, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Jack Johnson is signing a one-year contract worth $950,000:. Few garner the objective, league-wide support that Jack Johnson does. After his family stole millions from him, Johnson has the sympathy and support of just about every hockey fan following the NHL. Having faced the ultimate betrayal, the veteran defender has earned another chance to earn NHL money, even if it is a minimal amount by league standards.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS TO GIFT PRESEASON ATTENDEES A BUST OF BRUCE CASSIDY AND IT IS HILARIOUS
As a promo to sell preseason tickets, the Vegas Golden Knights are giving away busts of newly hired head coach Bruce Cassidy as a giveaway:. Not only is the concept really funny because they just fired and hired another set of head coaches, but the bust is eerily similar to the long meme-ified rendition of football star Christiano Ronaldo:
NHL
Predators Ready to Throw Another Smashville Party with NHL Awards, Draft
Gary Bettman, Sean Henry and Butch Spyridon Talk Impact on Team, City of Nashville After Landing Marquee League Events. Smashville is stepping into the hockey spotlight once again. Just months after hosting one of, if not the best, outdoor games in League history, the Nashville Predators will play host to...
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS TO HONOUR TEEMU SELANNE AND TEPPO NUMMINEN THIS FALL
The Winnipeg Jets announced some big news on Wednesday afternoon. This Fall, they will be inducting Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. "Teemu and Teppo have made indelible marks as part of Winnipeg Jets history and have deep connections to the city and with Winnipeg fans," said Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman of the Winnipeg Jets. "We are excited and honoured to celebrate their outstanding achievements as Winnipeg Jets and make our admiration and gratitude official with an induction into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame."
Yardbarker
Rangers Don’t Need to Rush Lafreniere to the Right
The urgency around this issue seems to be driven as much by the New York Rangers’ lineup challenges as by the fan base’s desire to see the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 develop into a top-six superstar as soon as possible. Get him up on the top two lines, the thinking goes. So what if he’s blocked at his natural left wing spot by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin? Put Lafreniere on the right, where the Rangers are suddenly thin after offseason free-agent departures. He’ll make it work.
ESPN
Nashville to host NHL draft, NHL awards in June 2023
Nashville has been named host of the 2023 NHL draft and NHL awards, it was announced Thursday. The awards are set for June 26. Regular-season accolades will be doled out across a number of categories, including the Hart Trophy for most valuable player, Vezina Trophy for outstanding goaltender and Norris Trophy for outstanding defenseman.
markerzone.com
COULD BLASTY BE MAKING A REAPPEARANCE NEXT SEASON?
While there are mixed feelings among the Calgary Flames fanbase about the Blasty uniforms, it appears that they may be making another comeback for the 2022-23 season. In a Facebook post, a black Blasty jersey, similar to the 2020-21 Reverse Retro one, was made available for sale for $180. But there are a few differences between the two that indicate that this may be Calgary's third jersey for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Treliving Has Established Himself as an Elite NHL GM
Throughout his eight-year tenure with the Calgary Flames, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has faced his fair share of criticism. Many have felt that he failed to make the big changes needed to get his club over the hump, as he instead looked to try the same thing over and over with a core that seemed to struggle every time the playoffs came around.
markerzone.com
ALL IS QUIET ON THE RASMUS SANDIN FRONT, DO I SMELL AN OFFER SHEET?
Agent Lewis Gross spoke with Sportsnet recently, indicating that the Toronto Maple Leafs have serious progress to make in re-signing burgeoning young defenseman Rasmus Sandin, and it is making fans exceedingly anxious over the possibility of an offer-sheet. Gross told SN's Luke Fox, 'negotiations are going nowhere.' Neither side specified...
NHL
Coyotes Sign Lamoureux to Entry-Level Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Lamoureux was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
markerzone.com
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
Report: Canadiens G Carey Price (knee) not expected to return this season, may be forced to retire
When the Montreal Canadiens made the trade for Sean Monahan earlier today, some wondered whether it meant that Carey Price had not responded well to his rehab work. After all, the Canadiens are well over the cap if Price was going to be healthy enough to play this season. That...
