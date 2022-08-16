Read full article on original website
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kevin McKidd Teases Show Is ‘Going Back to the Beginning’
The upcoming 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to introduce a new crop of medical interns to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and with that comes a return to the show’s roots. Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in the long-running ABC medical drama, spoke about the...
‘Law & Order’ Producer Teases New ‘Rollisi’ Storylines Coming
For all of you Law & Order: SVU fans, we picked up a little news about one of our favorite couples from producer Julie Martin. She’s also a writer on the popular series starring Mariska Hargitay. But this update is not about her Olivia Benson character. It happens to involve “Rollisi” for those who know. If you don’t, then Kelli Giddish plays Detective Amanda Rollins while Peter Scanavino plays Dominick Carisi.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
digitalspy.com
Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off
Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
toofab.com
Ellen Pompeo Will Star & Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series While Scaling Back Grey’s Anatomy Role
The actress will also reduce her on-screen commitment to ABC's hit medical drama. Ellen Pompeo is setting her sights on newer things. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actress will both star in and executive produce her first on-air series for Hulu through her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Popculture
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
NME
‘I Used To Be Famous’ exclusive trailer: Ed Skrein stars in new Netflix music drama
NME can exclusively share the trailer for Netflix film I Used To Be Famous, starring Ed Skrein (Game Of Thrones, Deadpool) as a struggling musician. Directed by Eddie Sternberg in his debut feature, the synopsis for the new music drama reads: “Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now he’s alone and desperate. An impromptu jam with Stevie (newcomer Leo Long), an autistic drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music..”
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Will There Be a ‘Westworld’ Season 5 on HBO?
Westworld Season 4 ended as Westworld seasons often do, with twists and turns and A.I. characters dying and coming back from the dead. But now that the dust has settled on the fourth season of the HBO show, we have to wonder: what happens next? Will there be a Westworld Season 5? Westworld Season 4 opened about seven years after the events of Westworld Season 3. It seemed that Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) had succeeded in freeing humanity from the Delos Corporation’s lies. Rehoboam, a super computer that controlled everyone’s lives, was destroyed. However after these seven years...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's The Sandman accidentally releases bonus footage online
Netflix has just dropped 10 episodes of The Sandman, containing plenty of Neil Gaiman's out-there goodness. And while streaming services aren't dictated by timeslots and ad breaks, scenes still end up on the cutting room floor. However, some footage that was intended for the season but for whatever reason was...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things writers reveal original script for crucial Will and Mike moment
Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. The writers of Stranger Things have shared the original script for that emotional scene between Will and Mike — and it plays out a little different to the final version. In season four volume two, titled 'Chapter Eight: Papa', Will (Noah Schnapp) and...
digitalspy.com
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self
Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
