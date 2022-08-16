ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOL-TV

Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday about a stop at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home during a night ride by anti-government extremists to continue planning a kidnapping. Tim Bates, simply known as "Red" to the group, was...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio, Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E. coli cases are spiking in Ohio and Michigan with 29 people reported to be infected, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The source of the E. coli outbreak has not yet been identified, but state and local officials are working to interview those infected about the foods they ate before they started having symptoms.
OHIO STATE

