Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday about a stop at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home during a night ride by anti-government extremists to continue planning a kidnapping. Tim Bates, simply known as "Red" to the group, was...
E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan under investigation by CDC after cases show linkage
29 cases have been reported to the CDC with 14 in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Even more are being reported at the local level and not yet by the CDC.
Wauseon fire chief named Ohio Chief Deputy Fire Marshal
There's a new chief deputy state fire marshal and he's from northwest Ohio. Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder was announced as the new hire.
