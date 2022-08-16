Read full article on original website
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
FORMER BRUINS, LEAFS GOALIE SLAMS MONTREAL FAITHFUL ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Old rivalries die hard, especially in the hockey world. Andrew Raycroft, goaltender for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career, has come out swinging against arguably the biggest rival of both teams, the Montreal Canadiens. A recent post by a sports betting site...
WILD SIGN FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER
Former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker has made his decision on signing with an NHL team, and he will not be going too far from home. According to the Athletic's Michael Russo, Walker has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. Walker grew up in Edina,...
VEGAS REPORTEDLY HAS A BOLD STRATEGY IN MOTION TO REPLACE GOALTENDER ROBIN LEHNER
News broke recently that Vegas Golden Knights G Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season following surgery, adding to the total of games he has missed in recent years. Following a dramatic back-and-forth with former head coach Peter DeBoer, many thought a fresh start was in store as the Golden Knights look to right their ship. Alas, no.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ROUND OUT COACHING STAFF BY ADDING FORMER PLAYER, THREE-TIME CUP CHAMPION
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has decided to dip into the well of former players to round out his coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Sergei Brylin, who spent his entire NHL career with the Devils and won three Stanley Cups with the team, has been added as an assistant coach.
AVALANCHE RE-SIGN EX-OTTAWA FIRST-ROUNDER SHANE BOWERS
The Colorado Avalanche have announced that they've re-signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. According to CapFriendly, the contract is worth $750,000. Bowers, 23, was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) in 2017. Several months after the draft, Bowers...
ARIZONA COYOTES' THIRD OVERALL PICK TAKES KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT VS. CZECHIA (VIDEO)
Minutes after Team USA killed off Brett Berard's major penalty, Czech D Stanislav Svozil took one of his own. Logan Cooley (ARI) had him beat, so he stuck his leg out, tripping Cooley:. Svozil was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the game. Trailing 3-1, Team USA has a...
OVECHKIN FOCUSED ON WINNING ANOTHER STANLEY CUP BEFORE CAREER IS OVER, NOT BEATING GRETZKY'S RECORD
Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin has one main goal he wants to accomplish before his career is over, winning another Stanley Cup. In an interview with Russian media outlet, Match TV, Ovechkin said that he wants to win another Stanley Cup and that breaking Wayne Gretzky's goals record is not something he is focusing on as a priority.
FLYERS FANS DOGPILE ON THE TEAM AFTER MISSPELLING THEIR BEST PLAYER'S NAME IN PROMOTIONAL EMAIL
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to stumble through the summer of '22 after making a slew of questionable decisions and really failing to meaningfully improve the team. Head Coach John Tortorella's hiring was a positive step, but otherwise they will basically field the same group who finished bottom-five in the NHL last season.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
NAZEM KADRI EXPLAINS HIS DECISION TO JOIN THE CALGARY FLAMES
2022 Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri met with the media on Friday, one day after signing a seven-year, $49 million ($7 million AAV) contract with the Calgary Flames. During his presser, Kadri explained why he chose the Flames as his destination, mentioning that they've been interested in him since Day 1 and highlighting his desire to join a contending team.
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND EYEING ONE MORE MAJOR MOVE BEFORE START OF 2022-23
Aside from Jack Campbell, the Oilers are currently rostering an identical lineup for 2022-23 as the one that was swept by the Colorado Avalanche. While Campbell does make them a better team, the Oilers still need to insulate their team if they are going to take that next step. Relying...
EVAN RODRIGUEZ DRAWING INTEREST FROM WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
The offseason has seen over 200 players change teams, and there are still a several free agents who should earn contracts between now and then. Sonny Milano, Phil Kessel, and Evan Rodrigues -- among others -- are still without NHL homes. While mum's the word on Milano and Kessel, Rodrigues has reportedly drawn serious interest from the Vancouver Canucks.
MONTREAL CANADIENS ACQUIRE SEAN MONAHAN AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM CALGARY
In addition to signing Nazem Kadri, the Calgary Flames are also trading former sixth overall pick Sean Monahan and a first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens:. The full trade has yet to be released, but if Alberga is correct that is a massive trade for Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. And honestly, what Brad Treliving has done this summer for the Flames is nothing short of spectacular. Instead of losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both for nothing, he netted Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, and now Nazem Kadri. All things considered, Treliving has displayed outstanding poise.
PASTRNAK ON THE UPCOMING YEAR: 'I'M GOING INTO MY NINTH SEASON NOW AND I HAVEN'T WON HARDLY ANYTHING YET'
In an interview with ISport in Czechia, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak talked about a variety of topics. From his contract negotiations with the Bruins, reuniting with David Krejci, but the most interesting thing he had to say was in regards to winning, or lack thereof in his time with Boston.
FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN
Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
CAREY PRICE MAY MISS THE ENTIRE 2022-23 SEASON
Some unfortunate news out of Montreal on Thursday, as Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed that Carey Price will not be available to begin the 2022-23 season, and could be forced to sit out for its entirety. This all dwells down to a knee injury that limited Price to just...
