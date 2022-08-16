Read full article on original website
‘The Office’ Almost Fired Michael Scott in Season 7
The Office completely changed when the show said goodbye to Steve Carell in the Season 7 finale. Carell, who played Michael Scott (aka World’s Best Boss) for six years, served as a leader for the show both on an offscreen. His departure was a huge loss for the series, his cast mates, and fans of the workplace comedy, but at least his farewell episode, “Goodbye, Michael,” offered a heartfelt sendoff and ensured his character had a happy ending.
‘The Office’ Cast: Then and Now
It’s been more than 15 years since viewers first followed the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on The Office. The sitcom, which premiered on NBC March 24, 2005, starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), […]
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
‘Seinfeld’: Elaine Dated ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White and ‘Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman During the Show
If you are familiar with the sitcom Seinfeld, then you know that Elaine Benes had plenty of boyfriends during its nine-year run. Some of them happen to show up in other TV shows after popping up on the NBC show. Those would happen to include a couple of actors that viewers have gotten to know quite well in recent years.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
After Fred Savage was fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot, more details are emerging
As misconduct allegations against actor Fred Savage pile up, here's a deeper dive into the 'Wonder Years' star's long career and previous accusations.
‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival
B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.
TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Station 19 Promotion and More
Dr. Westbourne is scrubbing out at General Hospital. Kelly Thiebaud is departing ABC’s daytime drama later this year, our sister site Soaps.com reports. Thiebaud has played Dr. Britt Westbourne off and on since her GH debut in 2012 — and took home the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. As previously reported, Thiebaud will be reprising her role as Eva Vasquez on ABC’s Station 19, which returnsThursday, Oct. 6 (at 8/7c; view exclusive key art). Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well… * Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Zoanne Clack has been appointed head writer on Season 6 of the above-mentioned Station...
Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – Is ‘Better Call Saul’ at the Front of the Line After the Series Finale?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Be the Last Basic Cable Drama to Receive Big Emmy Love?
ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has been rightly praised as broadcast TV’s great new Emmy hope, a critically acclaimed comedy that helped the traditional networks avoid completely getting shut out in the key scripted categories this year. But while the broadcasters have lamented the loss of their competitive edge among Television Academy voters for more than a decade, now it’s basic cable’s turn to watch their fortunes fade. This year, just two basic cable series made it into the outstanding series field: AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” in drama, and FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows” in comedy. It’s a far cry from...
