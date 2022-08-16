ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The Office’ Almost Fired Michael Scott in Season 7

The Office completely changed when the show said goodbye to Steve Carell in the Season 7 finale. Carell, who played Michael Scott (aka World’s Best Boss) for six years, served as a leader for the show both on an offscreen. His departure was a huge loss for the series, his cast mates, and fans of the workplace comedy, but at least his farewell episode, “Goodbye, Michael,” offered a heartfelt sendoff and ensured his character had a happy ending.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘The Office’ Cast: Then and Now

It’s been more than 15 years since viewers first followed the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on The Office. The sitcom, which premiered on NBC March 24, 2005, starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), […]
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Ryan Howard
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Creed Bratton
Outsider.com

‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival

B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Station 19 Promotion and More

Dr. Westbourne is scrubbing out at General Hospital. Kelly Thiebaud is departing ABC’s daytime drama later this year, our sister site Soaps.com reports. Thiebaud has played Dr. Britt Westbourne off and on since her GH debut in 2012 — and took home the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. As previously reported, Thiebaud will be reprising her role as Eva Vasquez on ABC’s Station 19, which returnsThursday, Oct. 6 (at 8/7c; view exclusive key art). Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well… * Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Zoanne Clack has been appointed head writer on Season 6 of the above-mentioned Station...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunder Mifflin#Lego Ideas#The Office Us#Easter#Pretzel Day
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – Is ‘Better Call Saul’ at the Front of the Line After the Series Finale?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Be the Last Basic Cable Drama to Receive Big Emmy Love?

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has been rightly praised as broadcast TV’s great new Emmy hope, a critically acclaimed comedy that helped the traditional networks avoid completely getting shut out in the key scripted categories this year. But while the broadcasters have lamented the loss of their competitive edge among Television Academy voters for more than a decade, now it’s basic cable’s turn to watch their fortunes fade. This year, just two basic cable series made it into the outstanding series field: AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” in drama, and FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows” in comedy. It’s a far cry from...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy