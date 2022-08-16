Read full article on original website
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County school board suggests meeting norms
Douglas County school board directors agreed to a number of meeting norms during the second portion of a board retreat on Aug. 9. After a tense first day of retreat discussions on Aug. 6 about rebuilding trust, board directors had a productive conversation agreeing to guidelines for meeting behavior and board interactions, including avoiding surprises at meetings and following all legal requirements.
Westword
Tay Anderson, Xochitl Gaytan on DPS School Board Turmoil
Denver Public Schools, which will launch the 2022-2023 academic year on Monday, August 22, faces many challenges, including approximately 150 open teaching positions and hundreds of other job vacancies. But the one getting the most scrutiny right now is turmoil within DPS's Board of Education that came to a head in June, when the panel's president, Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, went public with claims of bullying and intimidation leveled at two other members, vice president Tay Anderson and treasurer Scott Esserman.
Districts facing severe shortage of special education teachers
GOLDEN, Colo. — As students return to the classroom this month, districts around the metro area are scrambling to find special education professionals amid a growing shortage. JeffCo Public Schools leaders, for example, said about 7% of their learning specialist positions, which include special education teachers districtwide, remain open....
DCSD spending more money allocated for safety after STEM shooting
In the more than a year since Denver7 Investigates' initial report, the Douglas County School District has spent an additional $3M in money allocated for safety following the STEM School shooting.
Cosmetology salon school opens for high school students
A cosmetology student practices at Belissimo Blu Salon and Academy.Douglas County School District. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Juniors and seniors at Highlands Ranch High School can now take cosmetology classes at the school’s new, full-service 1,600-square-foot salon that opened just last week.
Silver Hills MS will see increased security on 1st day of school due to threat
Families picking up their children at Silver Hills Middle School in Westminster may see increased security on campus Tuesday after a potential threat was shared on social media.
Castle Rock Fire and Rescue earns third international accreditation status
(Castle Rock Fire and Rescue) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock Fire and Rescue was re-named an accredited agency this week – earning its place among 301 elite groups worldwide to achieve the status given by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) and the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
People experiencing homelessness describe broken system to council
Brittany, who is homeless, tells the Denver City Council she has 18 months to live.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the City Council Monday they live in a city that seemingly works against them, even though services for them are many.
9News
More money, more problems with TABOR; Next with Kyle Clark full show (8/17/22)
Drought still reigns on the eastern plains. - More TABOR issues, because money is never simple. - Aurora's new Poet Laureate is homegrown. - Word of Thanks.
msudenver.edu
Our nurse supply is running out
In the early days of the pandemic, we heard repeatedly about hospitals hitting capacities. Medical staffs were slammed, with no relief in sight. Today, we’re seeing medical facilities hit their capacity limits again, only the cause isn’t overwhelming Covid cases. There simply aren’t enough nurses. “Up until...
DougCo attorney: Thomas could 'arguably' face charges; sheriff's department seeks outside review
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas could face criminal offenses for likely providing a copy of a then-privileged investigation report into Thomas' actions to a Denver TV reporter, according to a memo from the county attorney.
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing development
The Aurora Housing Authority, along with Gov. Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, broke ground on a new affordable housing development on Wednesday. The Walden35 is located in the 18000 block of E. 35th Place in Aurora. It will include 100 units with access to transportation. "It's pretty ambitious in terms of adding workforce affordable housing to our city's inventory. That is absolutely critical given the rise in rents that we've seen across our city," said Coffman.Polis said the development is happening in part because the state made housing a big priority in the American Recovery Plan Funds.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Aurora neighborhood; fugitive not found
Aurora police are still searching for a fugitive following an hours-long shelter-in-place order Thursday.
Colorado Daily
Brewing Market Coffee employees join barista-unionization push
Workers at Brewing Market Coffee, a coffee seller and coffee shop operator with locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette, have taken a key early step toward unionization. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM) Local 26 told BizWest that 74% of the company’s employees have signed union authorization cards, a move that precedes an official unionization vote, which has not yet been scheduled.
Emergency bridge repairs on eastbound I-70
The work is being done on the eastbound side between Sheridan and Lowell Boulevards.
denverite.com
Developers want to build 104 apartments where Denver’s old Greyhound maintenance building sits in Five Points
The old Greyhound Bus Lines maintenance building at 2450 Curtis Street may be torn down to make way for an apartment complex — if the city doesn’t decide to make the brick warehouse a historic landmark first. Back in June, the Denver firm Craine Architecture submitted plans to...
Warning: Fake violin scam in Edgewater
The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
