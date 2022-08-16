ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County school board suggests meeting norms

Douglas County school board directors agreed to a number of meeting norms during the second portion of a board retreat on Aug. 9. After a tense first day of retreat discussions on Aug. 6 about rebuilding trust, board directors had a productive conversation agreeing to guidelines for meeting behavior and board interactions, including avoiding surprises at meetings and following all legal requirements.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Tay Anderson, Xochitl Gaytan on DPS School Board Turmoil

Denver Public Schools, which will launch the 2022-2023 academic year on Monday, August 22, faces many challenges, including approximately 150 open teaching positions and hundreds of other job vacancies. But the one getting the most scrutiny right now is turmoil within DPS's Board of Education that came to a head in June, when the panel's president, Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, went public with claims of bullying and intimidation leveled at two other members, vice president Tay Anderson and treasurer Scott Esserman.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Districts facing severe shortage of special education teachers

GOLDEN, Colo. — As students return to the classroom this month, districts around the metro area are scrambling to find special education professionals amid a growing shortage. JeffCo Public Schools leaders, for example, said about 7% of their learning specialist positions, which include special education teachers districtwide, remain open....
GOLDEN, CO
msudenver.edu

Our nurse supply is running out

In the early days of the pandemic, we heard repeatedly about hospitals hitting capacities. Medical staffs were slammed, with no relief in sight. Today, we’re seeing medical facilities hit their capacity limits again, only the cause isn’t overwhelming Covid cases. There simply aren’t enough nurses. “Up until...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing development

The Aurora Housing Authority, along with Gov. Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, broke ground on a new affordable housing development on Wednesday. The Walden35 is located in the 18000 block of E. 35th Place in Aurora. It will include 100 units with access to transportation. "It's pretty ambitious in terms of adding workforce affordable housing to our city's inventory. That is absolutely critical given the rise in rents that we've seen across our city," said Coffman.Polis said the development is happening in part because the state made housing a big priority in the American Recovery Plan Funds.
Colorado Daily

Brewing Market Coffee employees join barista-unionization push

Workers at Brewing Market Coffee, a coffee seller and coffee shop operator with locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette, have taken a key early step toward unionization. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM) Local 26 told BizWest that 74% of the company’s employees have signed union authorization cards, a move that precedes an official unionization vote, which has not yet been scheduled.
BOULDER, CO

