New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson F
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy Beren
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
ASU program receives national recognition for improving success for Latino students
College Assistance Migrant Program one of only 20 in US to be recognized by Excelencia in Education. This year, Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, received 93 program submissions representing 17 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Arizona State University’s...
New ASU programs for fall 2022 cover a range of interests
From online offerings to degrees and certificates in significant industries, students have more than ever to choose from. This fall, as Arizona State University projects a record number of undergraduate and graduate students, the university is also scaling up its degree and program offerings in a variety of areas. New...
ASU Online student sees entrepreneurship in her future
Business major chose to be a Sun Devil because of ASU Local in Yuma. Business major continues education in her own community at ASU Local in Yuma. Even though Lizabeth Hernandez started as an ASU Online student this fall, she is looking forward to the face-to-face interaction she’ll receive through ASU Local in Yuma.
ASU Law welcomes highest-credentialed, most diverse class in its history
New class represents students from more than 35 states, 11 countries. For the fifth year in a row, the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University is welcoming a record-breaking class of students. The Juris Doctor (JD) class of 2025 comprises close to 290 students from...
Asking for directions and making connections on the first day of fall 2022
From first-day nerves to navigating campus, here's a look at how some students spent the first day back for the fall semester. As sure as dusk turned to dawn, they began to appear. They were holding books and skateboards, sporting backpacks and ballcaps, or toting a water bottle. Some of...
Bigger, broader, brighter: $15M donation expands Luminosity Lab at ASU
Donation to expand participation among gifted students from a wider set of life circumstances. Established in 2016 with just 15 students, The Luminosity Lab, a student-driven, research and development program in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, has quadrupled in size and launched partner programs with other colleges and universities both domestically and abroad.
Variety of events welcome students back to ASU for fall 2022
ASU Welcome Week helps students make the most of their Sun Devil experience. This week, as incoming students began their college journeys at Arizona State University and returning students came back for the fall semester, there was no shortage of events to welcome them to campus. ASU's Welcome Week events...
Skysong Innovations seeks ASU faculty startups for its 4th annual Startup Challenge
Winners can earn investment funds to advance their companies. Up to $50,000 in seed investments is available for faculty who recently started a company to commercialize Arizona State University-owned inventions during the fourth annual Skysong Innovations Startup Challenge. The annual pitch event is accepting applications through Aug. 31. Up to...
ASU College of Health Solutions announces Health Talks speaker series for fall 2022
The Health Talks webinar series from the College of Health Solutions resumes Aug. 25, with the timely topic “Heat and Health: How to Help Vulnerable Populations.”. Health Talks began in spring 2020 as a series of conversations featuring health solutions faculty and other experts discussing topical, relevant health issues that impact our community. Each webinar in the series is offered at no charge and is approved for one continuing education credit for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers and other health care professionals.
Material handling firm's scholarship helps future engineers
Tim Carroll, owner and CEO of Automated Control Technologies, didn’t start his engineering career in a traditional manner; he was going to school to join the police force when he got a job drafting electrical diagrams. “I had drafting experience and electrical experience from my high school days, and...
Sun Devil Welcome a night of sights, sounds and inspiration
ASU President Michael Crow tells incoming students: 'Find things that make you smile'. The gates to Sun Devil Stadium opened at 6:30 p.m. and here they came. They wore gold Sun Devil first-year T-shirts and quickly walked down the aisles to get their seats on the west side of the stadium, facing the stage. They were loud and boisterous, and you would have thought they were getting ready to party.
W. P. Carey Professor Amy Hillman named president of the Academy of Management
Amy Hillman, professor and former dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, was named the new president of the Academy of Management (AOM) at the organization’s annual conference in early August. The one-year position puts Hillman at the helm of the preeminent association for management and organization scholars in the world with over 20,000 members from 115 countries.
