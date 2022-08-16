ASU President Michael Crow tells incoming students: 'Find things that make you smile'. The gates to Sun Devil Stadium opened at 6:30 p.m. and here they came. They wore gold Sun Devil first-year T-shirts and quickly walked down the aisles to get their seats on the west side of the stadium, facing the stage. They were loud and boisterous, and you would have thought they were getting ready to party.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO