Kehlani ends Philadelphia show early over safety concerns
Kehlani ended a live show in Philadelphia earlier than planned on Monday evening over concerns for fans' wellbeing, Rolling Stone reports. The August 15 show at Mann Center’s Skyline Stage was abandoned amid reports of multiple people passing out in the audience. Speaking from the stage before he exit, Kehlani said: "This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now. I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am."
Kehlani cuts concert short over crowd safety concerns
Kehlani cut a concert short last night (August 15) over crowd safety concerns, telling the audience they didn’t “feel comfortable”. The R&B star was performing at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in Philadelphia as part of their current North American tour. According to fans on TikTok,...
Kehlani's Blue Jelly Nails Make Them Feel "Sweet and Tender"
Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau / Contributor. Kehlani has managed to capture the feeling of summertime in the early 2000s with her latest manicure. The singer is currently on their Blue Water Road Trip tour and has been churning out bold beauty moments left and right — and their most recent jelly nails are no exception.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloody Face After Smashing A Glass On His Forehead Again
On August 13, Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown of Cleveland. Yesterday, he shared some Instagram Story videos of himself gushing blood from his face after the incident. Apparently, he smashed a wine glass over his head during the show, which took place at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK said. “That was fucking insane.”
Cardi B gets her first face tattoo
Cardi B ‘s rocking some fresh ink on her face. In an Instagram video posted by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen getting some artwork added to her jawline. In the clip, Cardi covers her face while Santos adds letters to her face in red ink. Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with one commenting, “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty.” Others defended Cardi’s decision, with one writing, “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.” While...
North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in the Car
Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. North West is looking for the pause button on her mom's car jam sesh. Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a look into what she's up to when she gets behind the wheel, showing a fun video while out riding around with daughter North, 9, and niece Penelope Disick, 10. In the Aug. 18 Instagram post, the SKIMS founder was jamming out during the ride to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor"—but North wasn't a fan of her mom's lip-syncing for long.
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
Brooklyn Beckham roasted for claiming his career as ‘social media chef’ paid for his $1.2M car
Brooklyn Beckham is getting absolutely fried for claiming his career as a social media “chef” afforded him his luxury sports car. A viral TikToker recently caught up with the oldest son of multimillionaires David and Victoria Beckham while the newlywed was out cruising around Beverly Hills in his red McLaren P1. Daniel Mac, who films himself asking random drivers of pricey vehicles how they pay for them, excitedly grilled Brooklyn, who frequently posts videos of himself cooking various dishes at home. “Hey, man! What do you do for a living? Your car’s awesome!” asked Mac, who wrote atop the clip that the car...
Kevin Aviance Speaks On Beyoncé Sampling His Music Amid Kelis' Outrage
Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.
Lizzo Ditches Her Own Wedding For Tyson Beckford in Her "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" Video
Lizzo is a runaway bride in her latest music video, but her starring love interest, model Tyson Beckford, makes up for her escape. On Aug. 15, the "Special" singer released the bridal-themed visual for her song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," complete with an elaborate floral wedding ceremony. However, Lizzo quickly abandons the scene for a solo road trip and a rendezvous with Beckford in the desert (which turns out to be a fantasy). Instead of getting hitched in the video, Lizzo, with her bridesmaids in tow, opts for a glamorous beach party where she happily belts out the lyrics to "2 Be Loved."
Having the No. 1 Album in the Country Has Its Perks
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
Pete Davidson seen loved-up in new rom-com role weeks after breaking up with Kim
Weeks after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split was announced, the comedian’s first look at his own role in a rom-com has been released. Peacock has revealed the first-look snaps of Pete for the movie Meet Cute alongside Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. It comes only a...
