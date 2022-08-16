Lizzo is a runaway bride in her latest music video, but her starring love interest, model Tyson Beckford, makes up for her escape. On Aug. 15, the "Special" singer released the bridal-themed visual for her song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," complete with an elaborate floral wedding ceremony. However, Lizzo quickly abandons the scene for a solo road trip and a rendezvous with Beckford in the desert (which turns out to be a fantasy). Instead of getting hitched in the video, Lizzo, with her bridesmaids in tow, opts for a glamorous beach party where she happily belts out the lyrics to "2 Be Loved."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO