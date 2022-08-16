The Main Street looked sad. Along both sides of it, many storefronts were empty. On the street, garbage blew along with the wind past small groups of people dressed in clothes which were dirty, and gang tagging marks along the street and walls. The park in the center of town was missing many chairs, and the ones there were filled with people looking listless and bored. It could be Half Moon Bay, but it’s not.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO