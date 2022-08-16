Read full article on original website
Half Moon Bay Review
Supervisors endorse reproductive freedom agenda
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution at its Aug. 2 meeting calling for the county to advocate in support of women’s health and reproductive rights on the state and federal levels. The motion follows several other actions by the board promoting reproductive health care...
Half Moon Bay Review
A tale of two cities
The Main Street looked sad. Along both sides of it, many storefronts were empty. On the street, garbage blew along with the wind past small groups of people dressed in clothes which were dirty, and gang tagging marks along the street and walls. The park in the center of town was missing many chairs, and the ones there were filled with people looking listless and bored. It could be Half Moon Bay, but it’s not.
Half Moon Bay Review
Community holds procession to honor local man
Willian Yovani (Coco) Cocoletzi, a 20-year-old Coastsider, died on Aug. 5 from leukemia. The young man was well known on the coast as an avid soccer player and dedicated employee at several different restaurants. He aspired to be a chef. The community paid tribute to Cocoletzi with a procession through...
