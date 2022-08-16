Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Smithonian
These 18th-Century Shoes Underscore the Contradictions of the Age of Enlightenment
Inside a slender display case, a pair of luxurious shoes still sparkles some 300 years after adorning the feet of an upper-class woman in India. Known as juttis, the shoes have delicately pointed toes and are threaded with white and emerald beads woven into an intricate floral design. Green sequins made from iridescent beetles’ wings dot the pattern with shimmering brilliance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles
Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
What good is a new national cultural policy without history?
Alongside much else that is being revised, reimagined or recast by the Albanese government, Australia is to have a new cultural policy. Consultation has involved town hall meetings and a call for submissions. The arts minister, Tony Burke, has established five review panels to consider feedback. First Nations artists and culture are at the centre of Burke’s invitation. The emphasis on the artist not just as creator but as worker responds to the pandemic’s devastating impact on the already-parlous circumstances in which artists and writers often live and work. The other pillars of this cultural-policy-in-the-making highlight the diversity...
BBC
Exhibition shows Bristol Cathedral's links to slave trade
An exhibition is opening at Bristol Cathedral to explore the church's links to the transatlantic slave trade. All God's Children invites us to reflect on how 200 of those commemorated in the cathedral were connected to Africans' enslavement. Signs depicting the church's connections with slavery will be placed beside memorials...
On This Day: Gorbachev removed in coup
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution defeated the British ship Guerriere in a furious engagement off the coast of Nova Scotia and earned its nickname of "Old Ironsides." Witnesses said British shots seemed to bounce off the Constitution. In 1953,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. to give Czechs eight attack, utility helicopters
PRAGUE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine.
Holocaust Center founder speaks at own funeral using holographic AI tech
A WOMAN was able to speak at her OWN funeral - thanks to a new AI technology. Marina Smith, the founder of a United Kingdom Holocaust Center, died aged 87 this past June. However, with the help of new artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Smith was able to speak at her own service.
Famed Iran art museum closes to deal with insect infestation
TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Tehran’s contemporary art museum has issued an apology and temporarily closed to handle a pest infestation, raising concerns after footage of insects scuttling across world-famous work spread widely on social media. Insects, which may attack and eat away at paintings, pose a...
‘Shtisel’ Writer & Co-Creator Ori Elon Making Biographical Series About Zionist Leader Theodor Herzl
EXCLUSIVE: Ori Elon, writer and co-creator of Shtisel, is currently working on a biographical mini-series about Austrian-Jewish journalist and playwright Theodor Herzl, who played a significant role in founding the modern state of Israel, Deadline has learned. I’m hearing the series, which is at early stages, is said to be based on Herzl’s personal diaries and chronicles his journey from a cynical playwright to the leader of a nation. Elon is collaborating on the project with Adv. Inbar Nacht, who is financing the script for the show. Herzl is a prominent figure in Jewish history and is considered the visionary of the state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new national cultural policy is an opportunity for a radical rethinking of the importance of culture in Australia
As the cut-off for the government’s consultation on a National Cultural Policy (NCP) approaches, thousands in the sector are putting the finishing touches to their three-page submissions. These are directed around “five pillars” drawn from Creative Australia, the national cultural policy announced in the last months of the Gillard regime, but ignored by the Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison governments thereafter. Coalition arts ministers showed little interest in cultural policy. Over the last nine years, national cultural institutions lost funding, the Australia Council’s budget was diverted to programs under ministerial control, and key board appointments reflected a lack of sector expertise....
Comments / 0