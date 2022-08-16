SWANTON, VT: Anne Winifred (Carr) Duffy, 90, passed away on August 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. Anne was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on February 3, 1932. She was raised in the Boston area with her sister Jean and her brother William, by Alice and Irving Carr. As a young woman she enjoyed city life, especially Harvard Square. Anne attended The Cambridge Matignon School, Cambridge Massachusetts, and in recent years had attended her seventieth class reunion. She received her RN at the Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing and worked at the Mary Fletcher Hospital until she married and began her family.

