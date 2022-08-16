Read full article on original website
Final Thursdays Downtown cancelled in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers have cancelled the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. “In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted.”
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Rochester Fire Responds to Cooking Fire at Northwest Rochester Apartment Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at an apartment complex Friday night. The Rochester Fire Department said crews arrived at The Villages at Essex Park apartments in the 1100 block of 41st Street NW just before 9:00 p.m. to a sprinkler head that had been activated to keep a cooking fire on a stove contained.
Rochester rolls out plans for next construction project
(ABC 6 News) - The joke amongst many Minnesotans is that we have two seasons in our state, winter and construction. With phase one of the N. Broadway Ave. reconstruction project wrapping up, the City of Rochester is already looking toward phase two. Tuesday, city officials held an open house...
Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
Rochester employee halts scam halfway through
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester employee halted a police impersonation phone scam halfway through after her mother called real law enforcement. At about 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Once Upon a Child employees reported a scam to Rochester police. An 18-year-old employee had received a call from a scammer...
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
