RGISC warns of low water levels for Laredo, 'Day Zero' approaching
In spite of the increased rainfall that has washed over Laredo and Webb County, the drought conditions affecting South Texas led city leaders to discuss conservation efforts and a campaign to educate the community this week. Per a presentation by Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, the focus of the conservation efforts...
South Texas counties 'most at risk' for extreme heat by 2053
An “extreme heat belt” is expected to cover East and North Texas, as well as much of the middle of the U.S., by 2053 as temperatures continue to rise nationwide, a report from First Street Foundation shows. The extreme heat belt includes U.S. counties with at least one “extreme danger day,” or a day where the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more. While South Texas is not expected to be included in this zone, counties in the region are considered to be the "most at risk" for extreme weather changes by 2053, the report said.
Laredo breaks rain record on Monday, doubles previous total
After a July loaded with record-breaking heat in Laredo, the South Texas city broke another record on Monday. The city received 2.1 inches of rain, more than doubling the previous daily rain record for Aug. 15 of 0.91 inches set in 1914, according to a tweet from NWS Corpus Christi.
Laredo seeking a secondary water source for area
During a hurried city council meeting on Monday, councilmembers unanimously approved of a resolution set by Mayor Pete Saenz to secure an alternate and sustainable potable water source for the city. The resolution outlined a number of factors including securing funding to attain the secondary water source. Prior discussions regarding...
See where in Laredo you can get gas for under $3
Prices at select gas stations around Laredo have fallen below $3. According to Gas Buddy, seven different gas stations around the area currently have prices as low as $2.99 per gallon. The locations include:. Valero in Laredo (619 Crossroads St) Sam's Club in Laredo (4810 San Bernardo Ave) Murphy USA...
Severe weather prompted council to speed up meeting
During this week's city council meeting, after a two-minute recess, city officials and Mayor Pete Saenz returned with news of a powerful storm affecting the city. The news of the storm prompted the council to speed up the meeting and blaze through items on the agenda. The pace could be...
See what new monument is coming to Laredo's Iturbide street
Downtown Laredo's newest landmark has now been chosen by people, Laredo Main Street shared Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post. After a open poll to decide which design will use in creating Laredo's newest landmark, the results have been released. The new installation is retro-stylized, adorned with Iturbide Street's name...
Navy training jet crashes in STX near Laredo
A navy training jet crashed in a field just east of Laredo on Tuesday afternoon. A T-45 Goshawk aircraft was conducting a routine training flight and headed back to the Naval Air Station in Kingsville when it crashed into a Navy-owned field, the air station said in a Facebook post.
Laredo Fashion Week arrives
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo Fashion Week will kick off on Aug. 19 before its Designers Fashion Show is held on Aug. 20. The fashion show has been a local tradition and will showcase the talent and fashion of models form the Avanti Modeling School and Agency as well 13 international fashion designers.
Man found shot dead inside a car in Laredo
A man was found dead inside a car near La Pulga Guadalupe, according to Laredo police. The male was found fatally shot inside a white Mercedes-Benz near the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street. Laredo police officers responded to an unresponsive person report sitting inside a white car at about 8...
Laredo District III Councilmember Martinez III announces mayoral candidacy
District III Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III officially announced his running for mayor and kicked off his campaign at the San Agustin Plaza on Wednesday morning. The plaza was host to Martinez’s friends, families and supporters amid a humid but sunny day. “I have been limited to one district for...
Oil and gas evaluations lead to increase in county tax roll values
The Webb County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the Certified Tax Roll Values for tax year 2022 at its Aug. 8 meeting. This is just one step as part of Texas Code Chapter 26 in which counties appraise and assess property tax rates for each year. During Aug. 8’s...
Local band in final stretch of winning contest for major LA gig
One local band is in the final stretch of trying to secure a major gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California and win $10,000, as many Laredoans have turned out to vote online. Rock band Dos Leones has been recently fluctuating between third and fourth place of the...
Woman arrested in relation to double-homicide
A woman has been arrested in relation to the double-homicide reported in the Mines Road area in July, according to Laredo police. Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge on Sunday. She was served with a warrant that charged her with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. She was released on bond on Monday, according to Webb County Jail records.
Laredo's DWI Court celebrates 300 graduates over span of program
Sen. Judith Zaffirini and Judge Victor Villarreal praised the graduates of the DWI Court on Aug. 10, highlighting the achievement of its 300th graduate, all of which have graduated from the program and committed themselves to sober lifestyles. Per the graduation ceremony, 11 graduates reached 6.8 years of sobriety and...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting that left one man injured in June, according to Laredo police. Benito Noel Martinez, 21, was recently served with warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained behind bars at the Webb County Jail as of Tuesday, custody records show.
Local businesses share their struggles with inflation
Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, which was designed to lower inflation around the country along with other purposes including helping the climate. The potential for this help to their business has numerous local establishments hopeful it will help alleviate their struggles. Some of these local businesses have...
