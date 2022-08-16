Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Nonprofit raises concerns that Iowa regulators are facilitating ‘puppy laundering’
This beagle was allegedly offered for sale in a California store that claimed it was sourced from Bark Adoptions. The entity may have had custody of the dog for only a few hours after acquiring it from Rescue Pets Iowa and JAK’s. The Iowa companies stand accused of routing puppy mill dogs to California where they could be sold as “rescue” puppies. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.)
Corydon Times-Republican
Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket
A North Iowa man grabbed a $10,000 lottery prize playing a "Super 20s" scratch ticket. Miguel Ramirez of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at Midtown Liquor & Vape, located at 824 N Federal Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release. Ramirez claimed his prize at...
Corydon Times-Republican
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
Corydon Times-Republican
Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal
A company accumulated about 400 old wind turbine blades near Ellsworth. They were removed starting in late 2021. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation.
Corydon Times-Republican
Utilities board to proceed with pipeline permit scheduling
Geri Huser, the chairperson of the Iowa Utilities Board, is one of three people who will decide whether liquid carbon pipelines can be built in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State regulators are poised to hold a scheduling conference that will guide the rest of the permit process...
Corydon Times-Republican
DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Gov. Pritzker on new Decatur venture proposed by ADM, LG Chem
Pritzker talks session timeline, highlights infrastructure spending. Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week has hit on a variety of topics during downstate news conferences. Here's a roundup.
Corydon Times-Republican
Scam Alert
The Iowa Judicial Branch received reports of a jury scam currently in operation in several locations throughout the state.
