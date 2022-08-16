This beagle was allegedly offered for sale in a California store that claimed it was sourced from Bark Adoptions. The entity may have had custody of the dog for only a few hours after acquiring it from Rescue Pets Iowa and JAK’s. The Iowa companies stand accused of routing puppy mill dogs to California where they could be sold as “rescue” puppies. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.)

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO