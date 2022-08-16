ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program

The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Monica Wright, Executive Director of Caddo Council on Aging

The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Community Policing Program initially started...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

2022 Shreveport Classic announced

Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The program...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTAL

Southern Trace We Care Team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative

The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He said this is...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

ArkLaTex organizations celebrate National Nonprofit Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is celebrating National Nonprofit Day, highlighting the goals and achievements of multiple non-profits in the community. Nonprofit organizations help many in the community, whether it’s a food bank, a program to donate clothes and necessities, or educational assistance program, they are all vital to those in need. To celebrate National Nonprofit Day, August 17, KSLA is holding multiple interviews with local nonprofits to highlight what they do.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Grove#Breeders#Bna#Nclex
KSLA

Center police searching for missing man

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
CENTER, TX
KSLA

Pepito XO opening soon in the artspace building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Popular Shreveport chef, Pepito Munoz, is reopening his restaurant for lunch in a new spot downtown in the ArtSpace building on August 22, 2022. The new restaurant is called Pepito XO and will feature a menu of globally inspired creations. Check out this video by Pepito’s XO on Facebook to get a sneak peek of its cooking process and food.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KTAL

Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
kalb.com

Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation

Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
KTAL

Bossier City police search for runaway teens

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile division is looking for two teens who ran away from a youth shelter in July. Posts on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page say that 17-year-old Amyiah Davis and 16-year-old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter on July 31.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SUSLA’s engineering dual enrollment program kicks off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport is offering a new degree plan for dual enrollment students. Participants will now have the chance to earn 24 credit hours toward an engineering certificate, then have the option to continue toward earning an engineering degree. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits while in high school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy