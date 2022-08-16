Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program
The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
KSLA
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
KSLA
Monica Wright, Executive Director of Caddo Council on Aging
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Community Policing Program initially started...
KSLA
2022 Shreveport Classic announced
Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Southern Trace We Care Team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
KSLA
Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
KSLA
Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He said this is...
KSLA
ArkLaTex organizations celebrate National Nonprofit Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is celebrating National Nonprofit Day, highlighting the goals and achievements of multiple non-profits in the community. Nonprofit organizations help many in the community, whether it’s a food bank, a program to donate clothes and necessities, or educational assistance program, they are all vital to those in need. To celebrate National Nonprofit Day, August 17, KSLA is holding multiple interviews with local nonprofits to highlight what they do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Center police searching for missing man
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
KSLA
Seed's Women Center offers pregnancy help
School leaders estimate that around 3,800 students are enrolled for this school year. Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Miller County on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KSLA
Pepito XO opening soon in the artspace building
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Popular Shreveport chef, Pepito Munoz, is reopening his restaurant for lunch in a new spot downtown in the ArtSpace building on August 22, 2022. The new restaurant is called Pepito XO and will feature a menu of globally inspired creations. Check out this video by Pepito’s XO on Facebook to get a sneak peek of its cooking process and food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Seeds Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced that Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport. The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive...
KTAL
Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
kalb.com
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
KSLA
SPD partnering with tech company to crack down on drivers who speed in school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With 27 schools housed inside the city limits of Shreveport, there’s a good chance that on your way to work each morning, you pass through a school zone, and notice the blinking yellow lights warning you to slow down. At the end of summer, as...
KTAL
Bossier City police search for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile division is looking for two teens who ran away from a youth shelter in July. Posts on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page say that 17-year-old Amyiah Davis and 16-year-old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter on July 31.
KSLA
SUSLA’s engineering dual enrollment program kicks off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport is offering a new degree plan for dual enrollment students. Participants will now have the chance to earn 24 credit hours toward an engineering certificate, then have the option to continue toward earning an engineering degree. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits while in high school.
KSLA
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member. The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.
KSLA
Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
Comments / 1