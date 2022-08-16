Read full article on original website
KSLA
Monica Wright, Executive Director of Caddo Council on Aging
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. The Community Policing Program initially started...
KSLA
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program
Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it's an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
inforney.com
Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
KSLA
SPD partnering with tech company to crack down on drivers who speed in school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With 27 schools housed inside the city limits of Shreveport, there’s a good chance that on your way to work each morning, you pass through a school zone, and notice the blinking yellow lights warning you to slow down. At the end of summer, as...
KSLA
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police shut down a section of westbound I-20 for a while the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 18 to assist Shreveport police in investigating a deadly shooting. I-20 W was closed between Industrial Drive and Hamilton Road. Motorists were advised to use westbound...
KTBS
Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program
The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting. “The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10...
Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. These scam callers will...
kalb.com
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
KSLA
Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. The Community Policing Program initially started...
KTAL
Bossier City police search for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile division is looking for two teens who ran away from a youth shelter in July. Posts on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page say that 17-year-old Amyiah Davis and 16-year-old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter on July 31.
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday at the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview to celebrate its start of operations in the North Business Park. A portion of what ultimately will be a total 850,000-square-foot facility has been operating for about month and already...
KSLA
Center police searching for missing man
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
KSLA
Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
KSLA
Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles. Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter. Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen...
KSLA
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member. The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
KSLA
2022 Shreveport Classic announced
Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. The program...
KSLA
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
