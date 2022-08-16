Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clearpublicist.com
Texas Tech athletics has ‘disturbing pattern’ as tennis mentor leaves
For the 3rd time in considerably less than two a long time, the head mentor of a women’s activity at Texas Tech has left the school underneath the cloud of an investigation and allegations of mistreatment of athletes. The faculty, which was concerned in conducting each of the investigations,...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Idalou Wildcats
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats are under new leadership as Lubbock Cooper DC Clay White comes in to lead the pigskin program. Tradition never graduates in Idalou and Coach White will look to fine tune some things to have the Wildcats playing December football.
Texas Tech Hoops Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule
The Red Raiders get set for a season with some lofty in-house expectations.
Lady Raiders Greek Foreign Tour Day 6 Recap
The Lady Raiders defeated Crete Select on day six of their Greek foreign tour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hereford, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lubbock High School football team will have a game with Hereford High School on August 18, 2022, 16:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Tech Kappa Delta Dance Video Is The Cringiest Thing On The Internet Right Now
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Giovannie & The Hired Guns To Play Levelland
Red hot band "Giovannie And The Hired Guns" will be in the area. There are certain levels of fame. First, it's very hard to get your song on the radio. Then, as you probably notice, a lot of songs come and go quickly, only to be occasionally remembered in the future. Then there are those songs that stick around for a while when they are no longer considered new. Giovannie appears to have one of those career-making hits on his hands.
Who Is The Superstar Celebrity On The Lubbock Reliant Energy Commercial?
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nation’s first-ever Allsup’s Express opening across from Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas — The nation’s first-ever Allsup’s Express found its home just feet away from Texas Tech’s campus. Store employees said it will kick off its week-long, grand opening celebrations on Tuesday morning. “When you get an Allsup’s, you know that you’re growing as a community. So, it’s exciting to have Allsup’s as part of […]
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
‘Overworked and Underpaid’ Lubbock Constables plead for salary increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – The salary Grievance committee met with several Lubbock county elected officials to consider salary increases Wednesday afternoon where Lubbock constables plead their case for an increase in pay. “The current salary is grossly unfair and unjust any way you measure it,” said Constable Tony Jackson of Precinct 4 at the Commissioner’s Court […]
everythinglubbock.com
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
Comments / 0