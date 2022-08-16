ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastcountytoday.net

Man Sentenced for Participation in “Heartbreakingly Evil” Grandparent Scam RICO Conspiracy

SAN DIEGO – Jack Owuor, a resident of Paramount, California, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. As part of his guilty plea, Owuor admitted that he, along with seven others, participated in a criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle more than $2 million from 70-plus elderly victims across the nation. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
foxla.com

FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep

LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
newsantaana.com

Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange

The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
