Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
foxla.com
Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a Long Beach woman who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threatened several of her neighbors at an apartment complex. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, is charged with six felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of violation of civil...
Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors
Police say an online advertisement featuring a sexually exploited minor tipped them off to the crime back in 2018. The post Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Sentenced for Participation in “Heartbreakingly Evil” Grandparent Scam RICO Conspiracy
SAN DIEGO – Jack Owuor, a resident of Paramount, California, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. As part of his guilty plea, Owuor admitted that he, along with seven others, participated in a criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle more than $2 million from 70-plus elderly victims across the nation. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
foxla.com
FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep
LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Marijuana Dispensary Worker
A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana.
Home invasion suspect arrested after 71-year-old woman is pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove robbery
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, during which a 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped, authorities said.
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
newsantaana.com
Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange
The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
newsantaana.com
An armed suspected gang member was arrested after a traffic stop in Westminster
On Sunday a Westminster Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop at Goldenwest St. and Trask Ave. of a motorcyclist who was speeding, making unsafe lane changes, and had a loud exhaust. The rider was also suspected to be a criminal street gang member. During a search of his motorcycle,...
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Man Accused of Standoff, Attacking Woman in Ladera Ranch
A 45-year-old man was charged today with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch.
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
A third suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey last week. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, faces one count of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Magallanes, […]
