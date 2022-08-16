Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Drive-Thru COVID Testing Resuming In Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County is re-opening a drive-thru site for coronavirus testing. County health staffers will be on hand to administer rapid PCR tests at the Public Health Preparedness and Response building in Alamo. The tests will be available to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley six months of age and older...
Hidalgo County reports five COVID-19-related deaths
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department have reported five COVID-19 related deaths. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to a Hidalgo County press release. The five reported individuals ages range from 50 to 70+ years old. Along with the five deaths, Hidalgo County reported 1,318 positive cases of […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan
Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site. Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 On...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Tropical trouble may be brewing near the Valley this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 40% over the next 3 to 5 days.
Over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 413 additional cases of COVID-19. According to the county’s daily COVID-19 report, the additional cases were reported between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15. Of the 413 new cases, 229 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. 183 of the reports received were based on antigen testing. The […]
Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
San Benito man receives max sentence for smuggling
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man received the maximum penalty after pleading guilty to smuggling 31 migrants. Eric Mendiola, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison, the statutory maximum, according to a release from the United Sates Department of Justice. On March 30, Mendiola drove a tractor trailer into a Border […]
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
kurv.com
Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI
A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning. An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before...
KRGV
Business partners of former Edinburg mayor testify in voter fraud case
The trial of a former mayor of Edinburg accused of vote fraud continued Thursday, with Molina's business partners taking the stand. The voter fraud charges against Richard Molina stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017. Watch the video above for the full story. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Friends,...
valleybusinessreport.com
TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities
The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
KRGV
Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday. Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. All cities are welcome. A...
Rio Grande Valley under flood watch
Over the last few days the valley has seen plenty of rainfall from a tropical disturbance that moved into Texas. It came with plenty of thunder, lighting, and rain. Radar indicated estimates of how much rain came down vary from a range of about an inch and a half to over four inches. Some pockets […]
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos unveils Monarch butterfly mural created by renowned Mexican artist
MCALLEN, Texas – Mayor Javier Villalobos has unveiled a mural by artist Irving Cano’s at Quinta Mazatlán World Birding Center. The mural celebrates McAllen’s dedication to the conservation of the Monarch butterfly in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation. Since 2015 McAllen, Texas has committed to...
Local defense attorney accused of DWI
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
healthcareittoday.com
Conifer Health Solutions Security Incident Impacts Patients at 5 Healthcare Organizations
Late last week, Conifer Health Solutions posted a notice of a data security incident at their organization that potentially impacted patients at five healthcare organizations. According to the notice, an unauthorized third party accessed an email account on the Microsoft Office 365 hosted system. They reported the breach to have occurred January 20, 2022. Here are the 5 organizations that could have had patients involved:
KRGV
Nurses at Mercedes ISD sharpen their skills through emergency preparedness training
Class isn't in session yet at the Mercedes Independent School District, but a group of school nurses became students Thursday. Nurses underwent a training session to better respond to emergencies ranging from an active shooter to someone on campus getting hurt. Mercedes Emergency Management Coordinator and fire Chief Javier Campos...
Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
